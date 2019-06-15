Technicals at a Glance For S&P 500 High Beta Invesco ETF (SPHB) Shares

S&P 500 High Beta Invesco ETF (SPHB) shares are being placed on chartists radar as the recent share price of 40.95 is holding above the balance step moving average.

The balance step is a simple Moving Average calculated from last 5 Balance Points (MA/3),5) of the weekly period bar plotted in step formation on the daily chart. This chart is used to project 1 bar forward (one day). The weekly steps can be used to determine a near-term trend. When the price is above, this typically indicates a bullish trend. When the price is below the Balance Step, this generally spells a bearish trend.

There is no easy answer when attempting to address the tough question of how to best approach the equity market, especially when facing a turbulent investing climate. There are many different schools of thought when it comes to stock trading. Investors may have to first gauge their appetite for risk in order to build a solid platform on which to construct a legitimate strategy. The wealth of available information has made the road a bit smoother to travel for amateur investors. Making the transition to the next level is most likely on the minds of many dedicated investors. Tracking technicals and fundamentals may also help provide a roadmap to help separate the contenders from the pretenders. As we head into the second half of the year, it remains to be seen which way the market will lean. Investors may have to do all the necessary homework in order to find stocks that will thrive under any market conditions.

When conducting stock research, some investors will choose to start from the top-down while others may choose to begin from the bottom-up. Starting from the top-down typically includes studying the overall economy, industries, and multiple markets. Stocks tend to perform differently at certain points in economic cycles. Figuring out where the economy is can help find the sectors that will outperform. Once specific sectors are identified, investors might be able to then select certain stocks within those sectors. Investors who start with from the bottom-up may start by analyzing individual stocks first. This may include looking for stocks that are undervalued in relation to the perceived value of the company. Many investors will use a combination of both styles when undertaking detailed stock research.

Investors and traders using technical analysis to examine stocks may be interested in taking a look at the ATR or Average True Range in addition to the Balance Step. Currently, S&P 500 High Beta Invesco ETF (SPHB) has a 14-day ATR of 0.66. The Average True Range is an investor tool used to measure stock volatility. The ATR is not used to figure out price direction, just to measure volatility. The ATR is an indicator developed by J. Welles Wilder. Wilder has developed multiple indicators that are still quite popular in today’s investing landscape. The general interpretation of the ATR is the higher the ATR value, the higher the volatility.

The Williams Percent Range or Williams %R is another technical indicator worth checking out. S&P 500 High Beta Invesco ETF (SPHB) currently has a 14 day Williams %R of -28.92. The Williams %R fluctuates between 0 and -100 measuring whether a security is overbought or oversold. The Williams %R is similar to the Stochastic Oscillator except it is plotted upside-down. Levels above -20 may indicate the stock may be considered is overbought. If the indicator travels under -80, this may signal that the stock is oversold. Chart analysts may also use the indicator to project possible price reversals and to define trends.

The Average Directional Index or ADX is technical analysis indicator used to discern if a market is trending or not trending. The ADX alone measures trend strength but not direction. Using the ADX with the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) may help determine the direction of the trend as well as the overall momentum. Many traders will use the ADX alongside other indicators in order to help spot proper trading entry/exit points. Currently, the 14-day ADX for S&P 500 High Beta Invesco ETF (SPHB) is 22.54. Generally speaking, an ADX value from 0-25 would indicate an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would indicate a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would signal a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would indicate an extremely strong trend.

Traders may be leaning on technical stock analysis to help with investing decisions. S&P 500 High Beta Invesco ETF (SPHB) currently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 53.82. Despite the name, CCI can be used on other investment tools such as stocks. The CCI was designed to typically stay within the reading of -100 to +100. Traders may use the indicator to determine stock trends or to identify overbought/oversold conditions. A CCI reading above +100 would imply that the stock is overbought and possibly ready for a correction. On the other hand, a reading of -100 would imply that the stock is oversold and possibly set for a rally.

Traders are paying renewed attention to shares of S&P 500 High Beta Invesco ETF (SPHB). The current 14-day RSI is presently sitting at 48.45, the 7-day is 52.05, and the 3-day is 42.78. The RSI, or Relative Strength Index is a popular oscillating indicator among traders and investors. The RSI operates in a range-bound area with values between 0 and 100. When the RSI line moves up, the stock may be experiencing strength. The opposite is the case when the RSI line is heading lower. Different time periods may be used when using the RSI indicator. The RSI may be more volatile using a shorter period of time. Many traders keep an eye on the 30 and 70 marks on the RSI scale. A move above 70 is widely considered to show the stock as overbought, and a move below 30 would indicate that the stock may be oversold. Traders may use these levels to help identify stock price reversals.

Investors are often faced with difficult decisions when trading the equity market. Sometimes, the decision to sell a certain stock may be just as important as the decision to buy the stock in the first place. Individual investors may have done the research, had some good fortune, and are now dealing with a big winner in the portfolio. Even though a stock has had a big run, it may be time to unload and take some profits. Holding on to a winner too long can eat into profits that may have been better spent getting into another promising name. On the flip side, investors may have trouble letting go of an underperforming portfolio loser. The emotional attachment to a stock can cause the investor to hold onto a stock for way too long. Maybe the stock was thoroughly researched, but it just keeps going lower. Being able to cut the ties instead of waiting for a bounce back may be beneficial for portfolio health in the long run.