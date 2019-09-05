Technicals at a Glance For Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company (KYN) Shares

The recent price of 14.32 for shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company (KYN) has put the price level below the Balance Step, indicating a near-term bearish pattern developing. Calculated from the last five balance points, the Balance Step indicator can help determine whether a bullish or bearish trend is developing near-term.

Investors may be wondering how to tackle the markets at current levels. Many investors may feel like they have missed out on the markets getting to where they are today. It may be a case of missed trades or being too cautious, but a stellar forward thinking strategy may be just what is needed to get back on track. Studying various sectors may help provide some insight on where to go from here. Investors may become very familiar and comfortable with a certain sector, and they may be completely missing out on opportunities from other fast growing sectors. Investors may also need to take a long-term approach which may include creating a diversified portfolio that takes many different factors into consideration. With the enormous amount of uncertainty that follows the global investing world on a daily basis, it may be helpful for investors to be able to keep their emotions in check. Studying the hard data may prove to be very useful when trying to separate truth from fiction in the equity markets.

Many individuals strive to become successful stock market traders. In reality, it can be very difficult for the average trader to stay afloat during the process of learning all the ins and outs the market. Of course there will always be those who happen to get lucky and end up making a lot of money in the stock market with little knowledge. There will also be a number of people who never experience any type of success trading the stock market. Learning how to properly manage risk and keep emotions in check may be two of the more important aspects of trading the equity market. Although there may be a trading strategy that works for one individual, it may not produce the same results when employed by another individual.

Investors may be taking a look at some additional technical numbers on shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company (KYN) in order to get a fuller picture. The 14-day RSI is currently spotted at 48.70, the 7-day is at 58.81, and the 3-day is sitting at 82.48. The RSI, or Relative Strength Index, is a widely used technical momentum indicator that compares price movement over time. The RSI was created by J. Welles Wilder who was striving to measure whether or not a stock was overbought or oversold. The RSI may be useful for spotting abnormal price activity and volatility. The RSI oscillates on a scale from 0 to 100. The normal reading of a stock will fall in the range of 30 to 70. A reading over 70 would indicate that the stock is overbought, and possibly overvalued. A reading under 30 may indicate that the stock is oversold, and possibly undervalued.

In terms of CCI levels, Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company (KYN) currently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 55.08. Investors and traders may use this indicator to help spot price reversals, price extremes, and the strength of a trend. Many investors will use the CCI in conjunction with other indicators when evaluating a trade. The CCI may be used to spot if a stock is entering overbought (+100) and oversold (-100) territory. The 14-day ADX is 28.72. Many technical chart analysts believe that an ADX reading over 25 would suggest a strong trend. A level under 20 would indicate no trend, and a reading from 20-25 would suggest that there is no clear trend signal. The ADX is typically plotted along with two other directional movement indicator lines, the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI). Some analysts believe that the ADX is one of the best trend strength indicators available.

Investors may be studying other technical indicators like the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R. The Williams %R is a momentum indicator that helps measure oversold and overbought levels. This indicator compares the closing price of a stock in relation to the highs and lows over a certain time period. A common look back period is 14 days. Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company (KYN)’s Williams %R presently stands at -30.19. The Williams %R oscillates in a range from 0 to -100. A reading between 0 and -20 would indicate an overbought situation. A reading from -80 to -100 would indicate an oversold situation. Looking at some moving average levels on shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company (KYN), the 200-day is at 15.36, the 50-day is 14.91, and the 7-day is sitting at 14.00. Moving averages can help identify trends and price reversals. They may also be used to help spot support and resistance levels. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators meaning that they confirm trends. A certain stock may be considered to be on an uptrend if trading above a moving average and the average is sloping upward. On the other side, a stock may be considered to be in a downtrend if trading below the moving average and sloping downward.

Investors may already be plotting the course for the next few quarters. Many investing decisions may need to be made after the next round of company earnings reports are released. Studying the numbers can help the investor see whether or not the stock’s prospects look good in the near term as well as the longer term. It remains to be seen whether optimism in the stock market will continue into the next year. Investors will closely be monitoring the major economic data reports over the next couple of months. While nobody can be sure which way the momentum will shift, preparing for multiple market scenarios may greatly help the investor if changes start to occur.