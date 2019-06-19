Technical Watch: Minus DI Above Plus DI on Shares of Alliance Resource Pt (ARLP)

There are various ways that the individual investor can approach stock picking. Starting from the top-down, investors may study overall market trends. This may include examining different sectors looking for the ones that are poised to prosper in the future. Once potential industries or sectors are identified, the investor can then start to sift through individual stocks within those groups. Investors starting from the bottom up may do just the opposite. They may choose to study individual companies that have been displaying strong performance, regardless of which sector they belong to.

Monitoring the signals for Alliance Resource Pt (ARLP), we see that the Minus Directional Indicator is currently higher than the Plus Directional Indicator. With the -DI above the +DI, traders may be looking for a possible bearish move.

Investing in the stock market comes with inherent risk. Some stocks are much riskier than others, but there will always be some level of risk no matter which stocks are chosen. Individual investors managing their own portfolios are constantly on the lookout for investing tips or some kind of information that may confirm their gut feeling about a certain stock. Investors may want to be wary when listening to stock investment advice from friends, family members, or even trusted colleagues. People are usually quick to tell others about the winning stocks that they have picked in the past, but they may not be very forthcoming about discussing those portfolio clunkers. After hearing about the next big stock, investors can always do the research and check the prospect out for themselves.

Investors and traders using technical analysis to examine stocks may be interested in taking a look at the ATR or Average True Range. Currently, Alliance Resource Pt (ARLP) has a 14-day ATR of 0.36. The Average True Range is an investor tool used to measure stock volatility. The ATR is not used to figure out price direction, just to measure volatility. The ATR is an indicator developed by J. Welles Wilder. Wilder has developed multiple indicators that are still quite popular in today’s investing landscape. The general interpretation of the ATR is the higher the ATR value, the higher the volatility.

Checking in on some other technical levels, the 14-day RSI is currently at 33.04, the 7-day stands at 31.39, and the 3-day is sitting at 27.25. Many investors look to the Relative Strength Index (RSI) reading of a particular stock to help identify overbought/oversold conditions. The RSI was developed by J. Welles Wilder in the late 1970’s. Wilder laid out the foundation for future technical analysts to further investigate the RSI and its relationship to underlying price movements. Since its inception, RSI has remained very popular with traders and investors. Other technical analysts have built upon the work of Wilder. The 14-day RSI is still a widely popular choice among technical stock analysts.

Checking in on moving averages, the 200-day is at 18.31, the 50-day is 17.99, and the 7-day is sitting at 17.00. Moving averages may be used by investors and traders to shed some light on trading patterns for a specific stock. Moving averages can be used to help smooth information in order to provide a clearer picture of what is going on with the stock. Technical stock analysts may use a combination of different time periods in order to figure out the history of the equity and where it may be headed in the future. MA’s can be calculated for any time period, but two very popular time frames are the 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

Currently, the 14-day ADX for Alliance Resource Pt (ARLP) is sitting at 27.76. Generally speaking, an ADX value from 0-25 would indicate an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would support a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would identify a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would lead to an extremely strong trend. ADX is used to gauge trend strength but not trend direction. Traders often add the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) to identify the direction of a trend.

Traders may be focusing on other technical indicators for stock assessment. Presently, Alliance Resource Pt (ARLP) has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -73.99. The CCI technical indicator can be used to help determine if a stock is overbought or oversold. CCI may also be used to help discover divergences that could possibly signal reversal moves. A CCI closer to +100 may provide an overbought signal, and a CCI near -100 may offer an oversold signal.

The investing world can be an exciting yet scary place. It is an ever-changing environment filled with profits, losses, and everything in-between. There are always new challenges waiting right around the corner for the individual investor. Just when things seem stable and steady, some unexpected event can send markets into a tizzy. Most investors try hard to create a stock portfolio that can stand on its own during the stormy periods. Unsettling market conditions come with the territory, but knowing how to deal with these conditions can separate the winners from the losers over the long run.