Technical Watch for GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO): 20 Day Upper Keltner Level Hits 6.2047045

There are multiple moving average indicators that traders may rely on when conducting stock research. One of the most popular is the Simple Moving Average. The SMA is unweighted, meaning that each period in the set of data is weighted equally. Looking at some SMA levels for GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO), we can see that the 10 day is 5.92918, the 20 day is 5.99113, and the 30 day is 6.23158667. Tracking some other time periods, we note that the 50 day SMA is 6.575388 , the 100 day is 6.469983 , and the 200 day SMA is currently 6.180233.

Expanding the technical focus for GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO), we see that the Keltner Channels 20 day upper band is 6.2047045, and the 20 day lower band is5.90754977. The Keltner Channels indicator is similar to Bollinger Bands and Moving Average Envelopes.

Tracking the Hull Moving Average, we note that the current level is 5.84196444. The Hull Moving Average was introduced by Alan Hull. Swing traders often use this indicator in combination with other signals in order to help identify possible entry and exit spots.

Tracking some one month stock pivot points, we note that the Classic Pivot is 6, the Classic resistance 1 is 6.22, and the Classic support 1 is presently 5.62. The Fibonacci one month pivot is 6 while the

Fibonacci support 1 pivot is 5.7708, and the Fibonacci support 2 is 5.6292. Looking at one month Woodie pivot, we note the level at 6.02. The Woodie support 1 pivot is 5.66, and the Woodie resistance 1 pivot is 6.26.

Many traders will look to optimize stock trades by using various technical indicators. The Ichimoku Cloud indicator is highly flexible and is commonly used in conjunction with the RSI to help confirm momentum and overall trends. Let’s focus on a few different Ichimoku readings:

Ichimoku Cloud Base Line: 6.29

Ichimoku Cloud Conversion Line: 5.96

Ichimoku Lead 1: 6.955

Ichimoku Lead 2: 6.6225

Traders focusing on technical analysis may be interested in following the Awesome Oscillator level. Currently, the reading is -0.42847059. Typically, when the Awesome Oscillator moves above the zero line, this would indicate that the short term momentum is rising quicker than the long term momentum. A cross below the zero line would indicate that short term momentum is dropping faster than the long term momentum.

Traders following shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) may have noted that the stock most recently closed at 5.775. Going back a full-year, the stock has seen a change of -7.23472669 over that stretch. Taking the focus in to more recent action, shares have seen a move of -1.19863014 over the last week. Over the prior month, the stock has moved -23.57615894. Over the past three months, the stock has moved -7.82747604.

