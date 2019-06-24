Technical Watch: Focusing on Shares of Value Line Dividend Idx First Trust (FVD)

Tracking shares of Value Line Dividend Idx First Trust (FVD), we have noted that Span A is presently above Span B. Traders following this signal will be looking for signs of a bullish stock price shift.

Inexperienced investors may have the tendency to purchase stocks that have recently been on a big run higher. This may be a result of not paying close attention to the fundamentals, or simply hoping that the stock will continue the move higher. Buying after a big move to the upside may mean that the investor is essentially paying too much for the stock at those levels. Sometimes a stock will take off and get too far ahead of its underlying value which may result in the price being overvalued. Keeping a close eye on the fundamentals may be a good way for the investor to know where the stock stands at any point in time.

Active traders have a wide variety of technical indicators at their disposal for completing technical stock analysis. Presently, the 14-day ATR for Value Line Dividend Idx First Trust (FVD) is spotted at 0.27. First developed by J. Welles Wilder, the ATR may assist traders in determining if there is heightened interest in a trend, or if extreme levels may be signaling a reversal. Simply put, the ATR determines the volatility of a security over a given period of time, or the tendency of the security to move one direction or another.

Shifting gears to the Relative Strength Index, the 14-day RSI is currently sitting at 64.54, the 7-day is 69.45, and the 3-day is currently at 70.17 for Value Line Dividend Idx First Trust (FVD). The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a highly popular momentum indicator used for technical analysis. The RSI can help display whether the bulls or the bears are currently strongest in the market. The RSI may be used to help spot points of reversals more accurately. The RSI was developed by J. Welles Wilder. As a general rule, an RSI reading over 70 would signal overbought conditions. A reading under 30 would indicate oversold conditions. As always, the values may need to be adjusted based on the specific stock and market. RSI can also be a valuable tool for trying to spot larger market turns.

Some investors may find the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R as a helpful technical indicator. Presently, Value Line Dividend Idx First Trust (FVD)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R is resting at -10.00. Values can range from 0 to -100. A reading between -80 to -100 may be typically viewed as strong oversold territory. A value between 0 to -20 would represent a strong overbought condition. As a momentum indicator, the Williams R% may be used with other technicals to help define a specific trend.

Taking a peek at some Moving Averages, the 200-day is at 31.69, the 50-day is 33.13, and the 7-day is sitting at 33.73. The moving average is a popular tool among technical stock analysts. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators that simply take the average price of a stock over a specific period of time. Moving averages can be very useful for identifying peaks and troughs. They may also be used to help the trader figure out proper support and resistance levels for the stock.

Traders are keeping a keen eye on shares of Value Line Dividend Idx First Trust (FVD). The Average Directional Index or ADX may prove to be an important tool for trading and investing. The ADX is a technical indicator developed by J. Welles Wilder used to determine the strength of a trend. The ADX is often used along with the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) to identify the direction of the trend. Presently, the 14-day ADX is resting at 24.19. Generally speaking, an ADX value from 0-25 would indicate an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would indicate a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would signal a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would indicate an extremely strong trend.

Investors hope that they won’t have to deal with stock picks that don’t pan out, but this happens quite often in the stock market. At some point, the investor may have to make the tough decision to sell a stock that previously had a lot of upward potential. Holding onto an underperforming stock can sometimes hurt the portfolio. Investors may be hesitant to let go of the stock long after it should have been sold. Tracking the underlying fundamentals can assist the investor with figuring out the proper time to buy or sell a particular stock. Mastering this aspect of investing may come with experience, but it may be highly beneficial for the long-term success of the portfolio.