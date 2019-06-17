Technical Spotlight: Tracking Shares of Aduro Biotech (ADRO)

The Percentage Price Oscillator Histogram trend indicator is currently under zero on shares of Aduro Biotech (ADRO). Active traders may be carefully tracking the indicator to see if the position is pointing to the stock as a sell.

There are plenty of different types of stocks that investors have to choose from. Some will opt to be more aggressive with their portfolios while others will choose to play it a bit safer. Blue chip stocks include companies that typically have a high market cap and have been profitable over a long period of time. Growth stocks are typically expected to have a high P/E ratio and a low dividend yield. The idea is that a growth stock will continue to expand and grow into the future. Many investors will be searching for value stocks. Value stocks are typically cyclical in nature and investors may be looking to buy and hold these types rather than try to squeeze out some short-term profits.

After a recent technical review, shares of Aduro Biotech (ADRO) have a 200-day moving average of 3.94. The 50-day is 3.19, and the 7-day is sitting at 1.83. Using a wider time frame to assess the moving average such as the 200-day, may help block out the noise and chaos that is often caused by daily price fluctuations. In some cases, MA’s may be used as strong reference points for spotting support and resistance levels. Employing the use of the moving average for technical equity analysis is still highly popular among traders and investors. The moving average can be used as a reference point to assist with the discovery of buying and selling opportunities.

Presently, Aduro Biotech (ADRO) has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -42.16. The CCI technical indicator can be used to help determine if a stock is overbought or oversold. CCI may also be used to help discover divergences that could possibly signal reversal moves. A CCI closer to +100 may provide an overbought signal, and a CCI near -100 may offer an oversold signal.

Technical traders often make a point of keeping an eye on the ATR or Average True Range of a particular equity. Currently, Aduro Biotech (ADRO) has a 14-day ATR of 0.24. The Average True Range is an investor tool used to measure stock volatility. The ATR is not used to figure out price direction, just to measure volatility. The ATR is an indicator developed by J. Welles Wilder. Wilder has developed multiple indicators that are still quite popular in today’s investing landscape. The general interpretation of the ATR is the higher the ATR value, the higher the volatility.

Aduro Biotech (ADRO)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R presently is at -90.05. In general, if the reading goes above -20, the stock may be considered to be overbought. Alternately, if the indicator goes under -80, this may show the stock as being oversold.

We can also do some further technical analysis on the stock. At the time of writing, the 14-day ADX for Aduro Biotech (ADRO) is 30.34. Many technical chart analysts believe that an ADX value over 25 would suggest a strong trend. A reading under 20 would indicate no trend, and a reading from 20-25 would suggest that there is no clear trend signal. The ADX is typically plotted along with two other directional movement indicator lines, the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI). Some analysts believe that the ADX is one of the best trend strength indicators available.

