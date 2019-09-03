Technical Signals in View for Regional Health Properties (RHE)

Tracking the longer-term indicators on shares of Regional Health Properties (RHE), we have noted that the 100-day moving average verse price signal is currently Buy. This is the signal from the 100-day MA which is used to gauge changes in stock price. The 100-day MA verse price direction is currently showing Strengthening. Another longer-term signal we have been tracking is the 60-day commodity channel index. After a recent check, we have noted that the current signal is Hold. The CCI indicator is typically used to scope out overbought and oversold levels. The CCI signal direction is presently Rising.

Tracking some recent stock price action, we can see that Regional Health Properties (RHE) recently touched 2.07. Since the start of the trading session, the stock has hit a high of 2.12 and dropped to a low of 2.04. Market watchers will be closely following company shares into the second half of the year. Interested investors will be trying to figure out if the stock is building momentum or following any defined trends.

Checking out some other company technical data, we have noted that Regional Health Properties (RHE) currently has a 9 day raw stochastic value of 76.47%. This value (ranging from 0-100%) shows where the stock price closed relative to the price range over the specified period. Zooming in on another other raw stochastic time frame, we can see that the 50 day is 33.54%.

Let’s take a look at some historical average volume information on shares of Regional Health Properties (RHE). Currently, the stock has a 1 month average volume of 238322. Investors may be trying to identify volume trends over time. Some investors may look for consistency, while others may be interested in strange activity. Looking at some more average volume numbers, the 20 day is 65825, and the 50 day average volume is noted as 144012.

