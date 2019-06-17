Technical Review on Shares of Itm Power Plc (ITM.L)

The SuperTrend signal is currently higher than the stock price for Itm Power Plc (ITM.L). Active traders may be closely tracking the action to see if the indicator position is pointing to shares entering the buy category.

Traders are taking a second look at how shares of Itm Power Plc (ITM.L) have been performing lately. A favorite tool among technical stock analysts is the moving average. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators that simply take the average price of a stock over a specific period of time. Moving averages can be very useful for identifying peaks and troughs. They may also be used to help the trader figure out proper support and resistance levels for the stock. Currently, the 200-day MA is sitting at 24.98, and the 50-day is 26.79.

Itm Power Plc (ITM.L) currently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -0.68. Active investors may choose to use this technical indicator as a stock evaluation tool. Used as a coincident indicator, the CCI reading above +100 would reflect strong price action which may signal an uptrend. On the flip side, a reading below -100 may signal a downtrend reflecting weak price action. Using the CCI as a leading indicator, technical analysts may use a +100 reading as an overbought signal and a -100 reading as an oversold indicator, suggesting a trend reversal.

Traders may be narrowing in on the ATR or Average True Range indicator when reviewing technicals. At the time of writing, Itm Power Plc (ITM.L) has a 14-day ATR of 2.72. The average true range indicator was created by J. Welles Wilder in order to measure volatility. The ATR may assist traders with figuring out the strength of a breakout or reversal in price. It is important to note that the ATR was not designed to determine price direction or to predict future prices.

Itm Power Plc (ITM.L)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R presently is at -46.50. In general, if the reading goes above -20, the stock may be considered to be overbought. Alternately, if the indicator goes under -80, this may show the stock as being oversold.

We can also take a look at the Average Directional Index or ADX of the stock. For traders looking to capitalize on trends, the ADX may be an essential technical tool. The ADX is used to measure trend strength. ADX calculations are made based on the moving average price range expansion over a specified amount of time. ADX is charted as a line with values ranging from 0 to 100. The indicator is non-directional meaning that it gauges trend strength whether the stock price is trending higher or lower. The 14-day ADX presently sits at 29.70. In general, and ADX value from 0-25 would represent an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would indicate a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would indicate a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would signify an extremely strong trend.

