Technical Focus: Tracking Shares of Invesco Muni Trust (VKQ)

The Ultimate Oscillator level is presently underneath 40 on shares of Invesco Muni Trust (VKQ). Active traders may be closely tracking the indicator to see if oversold conditions are present at current levels.

Investors are typically searching far and wide for any little advantage they can get in the stock market. Short-term traders using technical analysis may be looking to score quick profits by capitalizing on the fluctuations of stock prices. There are many different technical indicators that traders can choose to study. Some traders may find an indicator that works great by itself. Others may use a combination of multiple indicators to help spot trends and patterns. Many active traders will keep a close eye on a particular stock when it is nearing a new high or new low that hasn’t been touched in some time. Studying historical stock price action may lend some insight into whether or not a stock is likely to break out past the new high, or plummet further to a much lower low. Staying on top of the action may be crucial when frequently entering and exiting trades.

When applying indicators for technical analysis, traders and investors might want to examine the ATR or Average True Range. The current 14-day ATR for Invesco Muni Trust (VKQ) is currently sitting at 0.08. The ATR basically measures the volatility of a stock on a day-to-day basis. The average true range is typically based on 14 periods and may be calculated daily, weekly, monthly, or intraday. The ATR is not considered a directional indicator, but it may reflect the strength of a particular move.

Investors may be tracking certain levels on shares of Invesco Muni Trust (VKQ). The current 50-day Moving Average is 12.11, the 200-day Moving Average is 11.64, and the 7-day is noted at 12.27. Moving averages can help spot trends and price reversals. They may also be used to help find support or resistance levels. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators meaning that they confirm trends. A certain stock may be considered to be on an uptrend if trading above a moving average and the average is sloping upward. On the other side, a stock may be considered to be in a downtrend if trading below the moving average and sloping downward.

Taking a quick look at technical levels and trend lines, we see that the stock has a 14-day ADX of 24.56. For traders looking to capitalize on trends, the ADX may be an essential technical tool. In general, and ADX value from 0-25 would represent an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would indicate a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would indicate a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would signify an extremely strong trend.

Checking in on some other technical levels, the 14-day RSI is currently at 47.46, the 7-day stands at 33.74, and the 3-day is sitting at 8.77. The RSI, or Relative Strength Index, is a commonly used technical momentum indicator that compares price movement over time. The RSI was created by J. Welles Wilder who was striving to measure whether or not a stock was overbought or oversold. The RSI may be useful for spotting abnormal price activity and volatility. The RSI oscillates on a scale from 0 to 100. The normal reading of a stock will fall in the range of 30 to 70. A reading over 70 would indicate that the stock is overbought, and possibly overvalued. A reading under 30 may indicate that the stock is oversold, and possibly undervalued.

Invesco Muni Trust (VKQ) currently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -150.54. Active investors may choose to use this technical indicator as a stock evaluation tool. Used as a coincident indicator, the CCI reading above +100 would reflect strong price action which may signal an uptrend. On the flip side, a reading below -100 may signal a downtrend reflecting weak price action. Using the CCI as a leading indicator, technical analysts may use a +100 reading as an overbought signal and a -100 reading as an oversold indicator, suggesting a trend reversal.

