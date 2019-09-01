Technical Focus on Shares of Tyler Technologies (TYL) as MACD Reading Showing a “Buy”

After a recent reading, we have noted that the longer-term MACD oscillator indicator signal on shares of Tyler Technologies (TYL) is pointing to a Buy. The MACD is generally used to gauge bullish or bearish price movements. The direction of the MACD signal is currently Strongest. Taking a peek at the 50-day parabolic time/price signal, we can see the signal is presently displaying a Sell. Let’s take a quick look at some recent stock price activity. At the time of writing, the high price for the current session is 257.3. On the flip side, the low price for the trading session is presently 252.8. After noting recent price levels, we can see that the change from today’s open is presently 0.49.

Taking a look at some historical average volume numbers, Tyler Technologies (TYL) has a 1 month average of 267961, a 3 month average of 192629. Investors may be trying to identify volume trends over time. Some investors may look for consistency, while others may be interested in peculiar activity. Focusing on another technical indicator, the stock currently has a 9 day raw stochastic value of 63.69%. This value (ranging from 0-100%) shows where the stock price closed relative to the price range over the given period.

Investors often like to keep track of what the sell-side analysts think about certain stocks. Professional Street analysts that cover specific stocks may have deeper knowledge regarding the current health of the company. Analysts may be more active around earnings report periods. They will often make updates to estimates prior to and after a company’s quarterly release. Shifting gears, we can take a brief look at how the stock has fared over the past year. The current analyst rating on shares of Tyler Technologies (TYL) is 4.5. This is based on a scale where a 5 would indicate a Strong Buy, a 4 would equal a Moderate Buy, 3 a hold, 2 a moderate sell, and a rating of 1 would indicate a Strong Sell. After a recent look, we have noted that the stock’s high price over the past 52-weeks is presently 260.04. Over the same period, shares have dipped to a low of 173.26. Investors and analysts will be curious to see how shares perform heading into the second half of the calendar year.

