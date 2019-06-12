Technical Focus on Shares of Pacwest Bancorp (PACW) as MACD Reading Showing a “Sell”

Investors may be studying recent technical signals on shares of Pacwest Bancorp (PACW). Watching the longer-term MACD oscillator indicator, we have seen that the signal is Sell. The MACD is typically used to measure bullish or bearish price movements. The direction of the MACD signal is currently Weakest. Taking a peek at the 50-day parabolic time/price signal, we can see the signal is presently displaying a Buy. Let’s take a quick look at some recent stock price activity. At the time of writing, the high price for the current session is 38.94. On the other end of the spectrum, the low price for the session is currently 38.42. After noting recent price levels, we can see that the change from today’s open is presently 0.13.

Investors often struggle with keeping their emotions in check when approaching the stock market. New investors can have a tendency to sell off winners too quick as well as hold onto losers for way too long. Some will argue that it is never a bad thing to take profits when they are on the table, but this can leave the investor with a large amount of regret if the stock continues to surge after selling. On the other end, investors may hold onto losers for way too long hoping for a bounce back. Holding out for better days can lead to even more exaggerated losses that can leave the investor with an even bigger feeling of regret. Battling to keep emotions separated from important investing decisions can be a big plus for investors over the long haul. Of course, this idea is easier to preach and much harder to follow.

Investors may be trying to identify volume trends over time. Some investors may look for consistency, while others may be interested in peculiar activity. Taking a look at some historical average volume numbers, Pacwest Bancorp (PACW) has a 1 month average of 751633, a 3 month average of 866086. Focusing on another technical indicator, the stock currently has a 9 day raw stochastic value of 81.78%. This value (ranging from 0-100%) shows where the stock price closed relative to the price range over the given period.

The current analyst rating on shares of Pacwest Bancorp (PACW) is 4. This is based on a scale where a 5 would indicate a Strong Buy, a 4 would equal a Moderate Buy, 3 a hold, 2 a moderate sell, and a rating of 1 would indicate a Strong Sell. Investors often like to keep track of what the sell-side analysts think about certain stocks. Professional Street analysts that cover specific stocks may have deeper knowledge regarding the current health of the company. Analysts may be more active around earnings report periods. They will often make updates to estimates prior to and after a company’s quarterly release. Shifting gears, we can take a brief look at how the stock has fared over the past year. After a recent look, we have noted that the stock’s high price over the past 52-weeks is presently 55.44. Over the same period, shares have dipped to a low of 31.16. Investors and analysts will be curious to see how shares perform heading into the second half of the calendar year.

Keeping tabs on some alternate data, we can see that the stock has a current weighted alpha of -24.50. The weighted alpha measures how much shares have increased or decreased over the full year time frame. The weighting assigns greater emphasis on more recent activity giving a more relevant measure for short-term technical analysts to use. A positive weighted alpha reading indicates that the stock has risen over the last year. A negative reading would indicate that the stock is down over that same time period. Technical traders often use the weighted alpha to help identify stocks that are building momentum.

Investors may have a solid plan in place to start trading the equity market. Sometimes, these plans never get to be fully realized because of the lack of discipline in the early stages. When a new investor goes into the red right out the gate, there can be a tendency to take on too much risk trying to get back to even. This may result in the investor abandoning the plan and making too many unreasonable trades with exorbitant expectations. Finding the self control to not get discouraged with early losses may help the investor stick to the plan and eventually start achieving longer-term goals.