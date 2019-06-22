Taseko Mines Ltd (TKO.TO)’s Quarterly Performance of -7.79% Is Nothing to Write Home About

Taseko Mines Ltd (TKO.TO) has ended the quarter in the red, yielding negative results for the shares at they ticked -7.79% over that time frame. In taking a look at recent performance, we can see that shares have moved 1.43% over the past 4-weeks, 9.23% over the past half year and -52.98% over the past full year. Taseko Mines Ltd ‘s weekly performance is at 12.70.

Technical traders may be following indicators to help spot possible entry and exit points. The two main types of indicators are lagging and leading. The leading indicator precedes stock price movements which can be used as a predictor. Lagging indicators may be used as confirmation as they follow price action. Lagging indicators may be highly useful when the market is trending, and leading indicators may be the strongest when the market is moving sideways. Indicators that stay within a certain range are referred to as oscillators. These common indicators are usually monitored for trading signals when the reading gets close to a specific level.

A technical indicator to check out is the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R. Currently, Temple & Webster Group Ltd (TPW.AX)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R is calculated at -97.67. The Williams %R can be an effective momentum indicator to help measure overbought/oversold levels. Being a bound oscillator, levels will range from 0 to -100. Typically, if the value moves above -20, the stock may be considered to be overbought. On the other end, if the indicator heads under -80, this might signal that the stock is oversold.

Another technical indicator that might serve as a powerful resource for measuring trend strength is the Average Directional Index or ADX. The ADX was introduced by J. Welles Wilder in the late 1970’s and it has stood the test of time. The ADX is typically used in conjunction with the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) to help spot trend direction as well as trend strength. At the time of writing, the 14-day ADX for Temple & Webster Group Ltd (TPW.AX) is noted at 16.35. Many technical analysts believe that an ADX value over 25 would suggest a strong trend. A reading under 20 would indicate no trend, and a reading from 20-25 would suggest that there is no clear trend signal.

Investors may use various technical indicators to help spot trends and buy/sell signals. Presently, Temple & Webster Group Ltd (TPW.AX) has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -71.63. The CCI was developed by Donald Lambert. The assumption behind the indicator is that investment instruments move in cycles with highs and lows coming at certain periodic intervals. The original guidelines focused on creating buy/sell signals when the reading moved above +100 or below -100. Traders may also use the reading to identify overbought/oversold conditions.

Taking a look at other technical levels, the 3-day RSI stands at 31.91, the 7-day sits at 36.61 and the 14-day (most common) is at 40.82. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is an often employed momentum oscillator that is used to measure the speed and change of stock price movements. When charted, the RSI can serve as a visual means to monitor historical and current strength or weakness in a certain market. This measurement is based on closing prices over a specific period of time. As a momentum oscillator, the RSI operates in a set range. This range falls on a scale between 0 and 100. If the RSI is closer to 100, this may indicate a period of stronger momentum. On the flip side, an RSI near 0 may signal weaker momentum. The RSI was originally created by J. Welles Wilder which was introduced in his 1978 book “New Concepts in Technical Trading Systems”.

Keeping an eye on Moving Averages, the 50-day is 1.49, the 200-day is at 1.26, and the 7-day is 1.36 for Temple & Webster Group Ltd (TPW.AX). Moving averages have the ability to be used as a powerful indicator for technical stock analysis. Following multiple time frames using moving averages can help investors figure out where the stock has been and help determine where it may be possibly going. The simple moving average is a mathematical calculation that takes the average price (mean) for a given amount of time.

Traders using technical analysis typically believe that all the needed information to trade a specific stock can be spotted in the charts. These traders are generally taking a shorter-term view when studying the market. Technical analysts are usually striving to spot the directional trend of a stock. Trends may be noted as upward, downward, or sideways. Many technicians will rely heavily on support and resistance levels in order to make informed decisions when buying and selling equities. These traders are also closely watching volume levels to help gauge activity. Traders are constantly searching for patterns in the charts. There are many different identifiable patterns that traders can look for. Some of these include head and shoulders, triangles, and double tops/bottoms.