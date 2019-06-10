Target Review on Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (:AJRD)

Zooming in on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (:AJRD), we note that the average target price is presently $40.5. This is the consensus target based on projections provided by the covering analysts polled. Wall Street analysts have the ability to provide price target predictions for stocks that they cover. Price target estimates can be calculated using various methods. Many investors will track stock target prices, especially when analysts make changes to the projections. A good research report will generally give detailed reasoning for a specific target price estimate. Some investors may follow analyst targets very closely and use the information to complement their own stock research.

Stock market reversals can occur at any given time. Sometimes, these corrections can provoke ominous forecasts from the investing community. With the market still riding high, it is important to note that market corrections can be common happenings in bull market runs. Investors may use these opportunities to buy some names at discount prices. As we move through earnings season, investors will be watching to see how companies have fared over the last quarter. Investors may want to examine sell-side analyst revisions in the weeks and days prior to the report. Investors and analysts will both be eagerly watching to see if the company can beat expectations.

Checking in on stock price activity for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (:AJRD), we have recently seen shares trading near the $39.47 mark. Investors will often track the current stock price in relation to its 52-week high and low levels. The 52-week high is currently $40.58, and the 52-week low is presently $27.72. When the current stock price is trading close to either the 52-week high or 52-week low, investors may pay closer attention to see if there will be a breakthrough that level. Over the past 12 weeks, the stock has seen a change of 15.17%. Going back to the start of the calendar year, we can see that shares have moved 12.04%. Pulling the focus closer to the past 4 weeks, shares have seen a change of 4.17%. Over the past 5 trading days, the stock has moved 4.36%.

Taking a quick look at analyst opinions, we can see that the current average broker recommendation on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (:AJRD) is presently 2. Out of the covering analysts polled by Zacks Research, 1 have put a Strong Buy or Buy rating on the stock.

As earnings season comes into focus, investors will be closely tracking sell-side estimates. According to analysts polled by Zacks Research, the current quarter EPS consensus estimate is currently sitting at 0.4 for shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (:AJRD). The number consists of estimates provided by 2 contributing analysts. For the last reporting period, the company posted a quarterly EPS of 0.44. The consensus estimate for last quarter before the earnings report was 0.31. Looking out further to the next quarter EPS estimate, the consensus is currently resting at 0.41. This consensus estimate includes 2 analysts taken into consideration by Zacks. Shifting the focus to the current fiscal year EPS estimate, the number is currently 1.82. Widening the gaze to the next fiscal year, we can see that the consensus EPS estimate is presently 1.67.

Individual investors have the tendency to migrate towards certain stock strategies that have been successful in the past. While following previous strategies may be profitable, investors have to be ready for sudden market changes. Most investors will rejoice when stocks in the portfolio catch a hot streak. On the opposite side, investors may become highly dejected when they experience a prolonged losing streak. Sometimes, previously successful strategies run their course and they no longer work. Investors may benefit greatly from being able to make adjustments when the market takes a turn for the worse.