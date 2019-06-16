Tallgrass Energy, LP (NASDAQ:TGE) Under Review: Hull MA Moves to 21.75266667

The primary goal for some beginner traders might be just trying to survive. Traders that are disciplined with their money management may be able to better ride out the bumps that come with inexperience. Amateur traders tend to put too much at risk which can increase frustration during an extended losing streak. The more capital that is lost, the more difficult it can be to recover. Markets can be cruel, and traders that jump in without proper preparation can get pounded. Taking the time to carefully prepare before putting hard earned money at risk can help when the inevitable sticky situations arise.

Expanding the technical focus for Tallgrass Energy, LP (NASDAQ:TGE), we see that the Keltner Channels 20 day upper band is 23.39880447, and the 20 day lower band is22.54655112. The Keltner Channels indicator is similar to Bollinger Bands and Moving Average Envelopes.

Many traders will look to optimize stock trades by using various technical indicators. The Ichimoku Cloud indicator is highly flexible and is commonly used in conjunction with the RSI to help confirm momentum and overall trends. Let’s focus on a few different Ichimoku readings on shares of Tallgrass Energy, LP (NASDAQ:TGE):

Ichimoku Cloud Base Line: 22.9075

Ichimoku Cloud Conversion Line: 22.7025

Ichimoku Lead 1: 24.16

Ichimoku Lead 2: 24.01

Traders following shares of Tallgrass Energy, LP (NASDAQ:TGE) may have noted that the stock most recently closed at 21.76. Going back a full-year, the stock has seen a change of -1.67193854 over that stretch. Taking the focus in to more recent action, shares have seen a move of -7.3253833 over the last week. Over the prior month, the stock has moved -9.82179859. Over the past three months, the stock has moved -9.52182952.

There are multiple moving average indicators that traders may rely on when conducting stock research. One of the most popular is the Simple Moving Average. The SMA is unweighted, meaning that each period in the set of data is weighted equally. Looking at some SMA levels, we can see that the 10 day is 22.713, the 20 day is 23.16625, and the 30 day is 23.39150333. Tracking some other time periods, we note that the 50 day SMA is 23.72568 , the 100 day is 24.070504 , and the 200 day SMA is currently 23.949753.

Tracking some one month stock pivot points for Tallgrass Energy, LP (NASDAQ:TGE), we note that the Classic Pivot is 23.62333333, the Classic resistance 1 is 24.00666667, and the Classic support 1 is presently 23.09666667. The Fibonacci one month pivot is 23.62333333 while the Fibonacci support 1 pivot is 23.27571333, and the Fibonacci support 2 is 23.06095333. Looking at one month Woodie pivot, we note the level at 23.6625. The Woodie support 1 pivot is 23.175, and the Woodie resistance 1 pivot is 24.085.

Traders focusing on technical analysis may be interested in following the Awesome Oscillator level. Currently, the reading is -1.20841912. Typically, when the Awesome Oscillator moves above the zero line, this would indicate that the short term momentum is rising quicker than the long term momentum. A cross below the zero line would indicate that short term momentum is dropping faster than the long term momentum.

Successful traders often craft disciplined strategies when dealing with the stock market. These strategies can range from very simple to very complex. Following a specific strategy might help keep emotions on the sidelines when trouble comes. Conducting the proper analysis before things get out of hand can help ease the burden of market turmoil because the preparation has already started. The road to becoming a good trader may be long and winding. Keeping tabs on all the macro and micro economic happenings may seem like an impossible task. Focusing on the important elements can help keep the trader directed down the right path. There is obviously a lot to be learned by studying the markets, and there are rarely any shortcuts that can be taken to lasting success in the stock market.

Tracking the Hull Moving Average, we note that the current level is 21.75266667. The Hull Moving Average was introduced by Alan Hull. Swing traders often use this indicator in combination with other signals in order to help identify possible entry and exit spots.