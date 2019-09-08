Tale of the Ticker: Quant Signal Update on Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Placing Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) shares under the microscope we note that the firm has a current Return on Equity of 0.191157. Simply put, this ratio determines how well the firm uses investment funds to generate profit. This ratio is often considered “the mother of all ratios” as it often reveals how well a company is operating.

Investors may be looking ahead to the next couple of quarters trying to gauge whether the bulls will stay in charge or if the bears will start to take over. Of course, nobody knows for sure which way the market will turn, but being ready for any situation can greatly help the investor prepare. Many investors will be trying to find that balance between being too aggressive and too conservative with stock selection. This can be a tricky aspect to address as there are so many different factors that can come into play. Studying the important pieces of economic data on a regular basis can help with crafting a legitimate hypothesis about where stocks will be in the future.

In addition to ROE, investors might also take into consideration some other ratios. One of the most popular ratios is the “Return on Assets” (aka ROA). This score indicates how profitable a company is relative to its total assets. The Return on Assets for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) is 0.067374. This number is calculated by dividing net income after tax by the company’s total assets. A company that manages their assets well will have a higher return, while a company that manages their assets poorly will have a lower return.

The Return on Invested Capital (aka ROIC) for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) is 0.100811. The Return on Invested Capital is a ratio that determines whether a company is profitable or not. It tells investors how well a company is turning their capital into profits. The ROIC is calculated by dividing the net operating profit (or EBIT) by the employed capital. The employed capital is calculated by subrating current liabilities from total assets. Similarly, the Return on Invested Capital Quality ratio is a tool in evaluating the quality of a company’s ROIC over the course of five years. The ROIC Quality of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) is 6.937059. This is calculated by dividing the five year average ROIC by the Standard Deviation of the 5 year ROIC. The ROIC 5 year average is calculated using the five year average EBIT, five year average (net working capital and net fixed assets). The ROIC 5 year average of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) is 0.243631.

After a recent scan, we can see that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) has a Shareholder Yield of 0.084789 and a Shareholder Yield (Mebane Faber) of -1.38578. The first value is calculated by adding the dividend yield to the percentage of repurchased shares. The second value adds in the net debt repaid yield to the calculation. Shareholder yield has the ability to show how much money the firm is giving back to shareholders via a few different avenues. Companies may issue new shares and buy back their own shares. This may occur at the same time. Investors may also use shareholder yield to gauge a baseline rate of return.

Quant Scores

Checking in on some valuation rankings, Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) has a Value Composite score of 6. Developed by James O’Shaughnessy, the VC score uses five valuation ratios. These ratios are price to earnings, price to cash flow, EBITDA to EV, price to book value, and price to sales. The VC is displayed as a number between 1 and 100. In general, a company with a score closer to 0 would be seen as undervalued, and a score closer to 100 would indicate an overvalued company. Adding a sixth ratio, shareholder yield, we can view the Value Composite 2 score which is currently sitting at 3.

Investors may be interested in viewing the Gross Margin score on shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG). The name currently has a score of 23. This score is derived from the Gross Margin (Marx) stability and growth over the previous eight years. The Gross Margin score lands on a scale from 1 to 100 where a score of 1 would be considered positive, and a score of 100 would be seen as negative.

One of the most important factors that investors look at when examining stocks is the consistency of earnings results. When the quarterly earnings report is released, investors watch closely to see if the company is performing up to expectations. A company that fails to meet projections may see large price swings following the report. Of course one bad quarter may not signal trouble, but a company that continually disappoints during earnings season may need to be further examined to help figure out what is going on. Experienced investors will closely watch stock price movements before and after earnings events in order to gain a truer understanding of how the market is reacting to the reports.

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) has a current MF Rank of 5051. Developed by hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt, the intention of the formula is to spot high quality companies that are trading at an attractive price. The formula uses ROIC and earnings yield ratios to find quality, undervalued stocks. In general, companies with the lowest combined rank may be the higher quality picks.

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) has a current ERP5 Rank of 3505. The ERP5 Rank may assist investors with spotting companies that are undervalued. This ranking uses four ratios. These ratios are Earnings Yield, ROIC, Price to Book, and 5 year average ROIC. When looking at the ERP5 ranking, it is generally considered the lower the value, the better.

Individual investors often strive to create a solid strategy before trying to take on the market. Setting up realistic, attainable goals, may be a good place for the amateur to start. There are many different approaches that the investor can take when getting into the stock market. Some investors will try to follow strategies that have worked for others in the past. Sometimes this will work, and sometimes it will not. Markets and economic landscapes are constantly changing. A strategy that worked yesterday may not work again tomorrow. Investors who put in the time to do the necessary homework may find themselves much better off when the market decides to rear its ugly head at some point down the road.

Price Index & Volatility

Stock volatility is a percentage that indicates whether a stock is a desirable purchase. Investors look at the Volatility 12m to determine if a company has a low volatility percentage or not over the course of a year. The Volatility 12m of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) is 50.5801. This is calculated by taking weekly log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over one year annualized. The lower the number, a company is thought to have low volatility. The Volatility 3m is a similar percentage determined by the daily log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over 3 months. The Volatility 3m of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) is 44.1739. The Volatility 6m is the same, except measured over the course of six months. The Volatility 6m is 44.5138.

We can now take a quick look at some historical stock price index data. Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) presently has a 10 month price index of 0.54043. The price index is calculated by dividing the current share price by the share price ten months ago. A ratio over one indicates an increase in share price over the period. A ratio lower than one shows that the price has decreased over that time period. Looking at some alternate time periods, the 12 month price index is 0.55682, the 24 month is 0.52526, and the 36 month is 0.5258. Narrowing in a bit closer, the 5 month price index is 0.59068, the 3 month is 0.86045, and the 1 month is currently 0.95751.

Stock market knowledge can be highly powerful. Successful investors are often highly knowledgeable and have put in the appropriate amount of time to become this way. Proper stock market knowledge may take a long time to acquire. Investors may spend countless hours trying to get an edge, and they may still feel like they are swimming upstream. Preparation and common sense can be highly important when trying to stay on top of the equity market. These days, there is no shortage of information for investors to get their hands on. The challenge then becomes how best to use the information at hand in order to develop knowledge that will help drive profits higher.