Taking Aim at BLIS Technology (BLT.NZ) Shares

BLIS Technology (BLT.NZ) are being closely watched by investors as the firm’s Mesa Adaptive Moving Average (MAMA) has dipped below the Fractional Adaptive Moving Average (FAMA), indicating that a potential bearish move might be forthcoming. The MESA Adaptive Moving Average, which was developed by John Ehlers, is a technical trend-following indicator which adapts to price movement “based on the rate change of phase as measured by the Hilbert Transform Discriminator”. This method of adaptation features a fast and a slow moving average so that the composite moving average swiftly responds to price changes and holds the average value until the next bar’s close. The author states that because the average’s fallback is slow, trading systems can be created with almost whipsaw-free trades.

Tracking moving averages is one of the most universally used techniques for performing technical stock analysis. Checking on some basic levels for BLIS Technology (BLT.NZ), the 50-day Moving Average is currently 0.04, the 200-day Moving Average is 0.03, and the 7-day is standing at 0.04. Moving averages use a series of historical data combined with the current stock price for calculation. Traders may find value in combining multiple time periods using moving averages to help compare how the equity is faring on a long-term and short-term basis. Many investors may use MA’s as a way to develop support and resistance levels in order to spot specific trade entries and exits.

Traders may also be paying close attention to RSI levels on shares of BLIS Technology (BLT.NZ). The current 14-day RSI is presently sitting at 36.75, the 7-day is 22.45, and the 3-day is 6.31. The RSI, or Relative Strength Index is a popular oscillating indicator among traders and investors. The RSI operates in a range-bound area with values between 0 and 100. When the RSI line moves up, the stock may be experiencing strength. The opposite is the case when the RSI line is heading lower. Different time periods may be used when using the RSI indicator. The RSI may be more volatile using a shorter period of time. Many traders keep an eye on the 30 and 70 marks on the RSI scale. A move above 70 is widely considered to show the stock as overbought, and a move below 30 would indicate that the stock may be oversold. Traders may use these levels to help identify stock price reversals.

When completing stock analysis, investors and traders may opt to review other technical levels. BLIS Technology (BLT.NZ) currently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -184.29. Investors and traders may use this indicator to help spot price reversals, price extremes, and the strength of a trend. Many investors will use the CCI in conjunction with other indicators when evaluating a trade. The CCI may be used to spot if a stock is entering overbought (+100) and oversold (-100) territory. The Average Directional Index or ADX is often considered to be an important tool for technical trading or investing. The ADX is a technical indicator developed by J. Welles Wilder used to determine the strength of a trend. The ADX is often used along with the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) to identify the direction of the trend. Presently, the 14-day ADX is resting at 23.65.

Generally speaking, an ADX value from 0-25 would indicate an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would indicate a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would signal a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would indicate an extremely strong trend.

