Taking a Look Under the Hood at Digital Realty Trust (DLR) Shares

Digital Realty Trust (DLR) shares are on chartist’s watch as the stock is edging above the MACD Histogram zero line. Current levels place the share price around 123.15, while the MACD indicates a bullish trend.

The MACD-Histogram is an indicator of an indicator. In fact, MACD is also an indicator of an indicator. This means that the MACD-Histogram is four steps removed from the price of the underlying security. In other words, it is the fourth derivative of price.

First derivative: 12-day EMA and 26-day EMA

Second derivative: MACD (12-day EMA less the 26-day EMA)

Third derivative: MACD signal line (9-day EMA of MACD)

Fourth derivative: MACD-Histogram (MACD less MACD signal line)

The base for this indicator is the security’s price. It takes four steps to get from the actual price to the MACD-Histogram. Chartists should keep this in mind when analyzing the MACD-Histogram. It is an indicator of an indicator. Therefore, it is designed to anticipate signals in MACD, which in turn is designed to identify changes in the price momentum of the underlying security.

After an investor has figured out their financial and investment goals, they may be interested in designing a specific stock portfolio that will serve those goals and help create and sustain profits well into the future. There is an overwhelming amount of information available on creating winning stock portfolios. Some strategies will work well for certain individuals, and some strategies will not. Understanding the challenges that are involved with creating the perfect portfolio may help the investor ascertain how much time is needed to properly manage the portfolio. Some investors will want to be hands on and do everything. Others will seek and employ the expertise of industry professionals.

Turning to some additional key metrics, the 14-day ADX for Digital Realty Trust (DLR) is 19.71. Generally speaking, an ADX value from 0-25 would indicate an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would indicate a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would signal a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would indicate an extremely strong trend. The Average Directional Index or ADX is a technical analysis indicator used to describe if a market is trending or not trending. The ADX alone measures trend strength but not direction. Using the ADX with the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) may help determine the direction of the trend as well as the overall momentum. Many traders will use the ADX alongside other indicators in order to help spot proper trading entry/exit points.

Digital Realty Trust (DLR) presently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 94.27. Typically, the CCI oscillates above and below a zero line. Normal oscillations tend to stay in the range of -100 to +100. A CCI reading of +100 may represent overbought conditions, while readings near -100 may indicate oversold territory. Although the CCI indicator was developed for commodities, it has become a popular tool for equity evaluation as well. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of stock price movements. The RSI was developed by J. Welles Wilder, and it oscillates between 0 and 100. Generally, the RSI is considered to be oversold when it falls below 30 and overbought when it heads above 70. RSI can be used to detect general trends as well as finding divergences and failure swings. The 14-day RSI is currently at 62.53, the 7-day stands at 66.01, and the 3-day is sitting at 53.58.

Taking a peek at some Moving Averages, the 200-day is at 114.16, and the 50-day is 118.69. Dedicated investors may be looking to employ another tool for doing technical stock analysis. The Williams Percent Range or Williams %R is a technical indicator that was designed to measure overbought and oversold market conditions. The Williams %R indicator helps show the relative situation of the current price close to the period being observed. Digital Realty Trust (DLR)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R presently is at -15.35. In general, if the reading goes above -20, the stock may be considered to be overbought. Alternately, if the indicator goes under -80, this may show the stock as being oversold.

When putting hard earned money at risk, investors will want to look at all the angles in order to make sure that no stone is left unturned when building the stock portfolio. With so many different stocks available to trade, investors may need to figure out a way to make the selection process manageable. Some investors may choose to start with industry research first and eventually filter down to individual stock picks. Others may want to start at the individual stock level and go from there. Whatever the approach the investor chooses, putting in the time and effort might greatly help the long-term performance of the stock portfolio.