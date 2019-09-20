Taking a Look Inside 6250 MF Rank for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NasdaqGS:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NasdaqGS:DLTR)’s Magic Formula Rank stands at 6250. The formula uses ROIC and earnings yield ratios to find quality, undervalued stocks. In general, companies with the lowest combined rank may be the higher quality picks.

There are many factors that may influence stock price action. One of the most influential factors is company earnings. Company earnings reports can be extremely important for investors. Earnings reports have the ability to let investors know how well or poorly a company has been performing. Investors may try to capitalize on trading around earnings announcements. This can be a very tricky venture and may be quite risky. Studying stock price movements around earnings reports can sometimes be confusing. Often times a company will post better than expected numbers but the stock will drop in price. On the other side, shares may see a bounce even after disappointing results. Analysts try to project what numbers the company will post, but they may not be accurate for a variety of reasons. Following analyst estimates around earnings reports may be helpful, but it may be wise to proceed with caution if only going on what the analysts are saying.

The Value Composite One (VC1) is a method that investors use to determine a company’s value. The VC1 of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NasdaqGS:DLTR) is 56. A company with a value of 0 is thought to be an undervalued company, while a company with a value of 100 is considered an overvalued company. The VC1 is calculated using the price to book value, price to sales, EBITDA to EV, price to cash flow, and price to earnings. Similarly, the Value Composite Two (VC2) is calculated with the same ratios, but adds the Shareholder Yield. The Value Composite Two of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NasdaqGS:DLTR) is 53.

Shifting gears, we can see that Dollar Tree, Inc. (NasdaqGS:DLTR) has a Q.i. Value of 42.00000. The Q.i. Value ranks companies using four ratios. These ratios consist of EBITDA Yield, FCF Yield, Liquidity, and Earnings Yield. The purpose of the Q.i. Value is to help identify companies that are the most undervalued. Typically, the lower the value, the more undervalued the company tends to be.

Watching some historical volatility numbers on shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NasdaqGS:DLTR), we can see that the 12 month volatility is presently 26.187800. The 6 month volatility is 25.579700, and the 3 month is spotted at 28.364000. Following volatility data can help measure how much the stock price has fluctuated over the specified time period. Although past volatility action may help project future stock volatility, it may also be vastly different when taking into account other factors that may be driving price action during the measured time period.

Investors may be interested in viewing the Gross Margin score on shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NasdaqGS:DLTR). The name currently has a score of 50.00000. This score is derived from the Gross Margin (Marx) stability and growth over the previous eight years. The Gross Margin score lands on a scale from 1 to 100 where a score of 1 would be considered positive, and a score of 100 would be seen as negative.

At the time of writing, Dollar Tree, Inc. (NasdaqGS:DLTR) has a Piotroski F-Score of 3. The F-Score may help discover companies with strengthening balance sheets. The score may also be used to spot the weak performers. Joseph Piotroski developed the F-Score which employs nine different variables based on the company financial statement. A single point is assigned to each test that a stock passes. Typically, a stock scoring an 8 or 9 would be seen as strong. On the other end, a stock with a score from 0-2 would be viewed as weak.

Volatility

Stock volatility is a percentage that indicates whether a stock is a desirable purchase. Investors look at the Volatility 12m to determine if a company has a low volatility percentage or not over the course of a year. The Volatility 12m of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NasdaqGS:DLTR) is 26.187800. This is calculated by taking weekly log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over one year annualized. The lower the number, a company is thought to have low volatility. The Volatility 3m is a similar percentage determined by the daily log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over 3 months. The Volatility 3m of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NasdaqGS:DLTR) is 28.364000. The Volatility 6m is the same, except measured over the course of six months. The Volatility 6m is 25.579700.

Return on Invested Capital (ROIC), ROIC Quality, ROIC 5 Year Average

The Return on Invested Capital (aka ROIC) for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NasdaqGS:DLTR) is 0.163423. The Return on Invested Capital is a ratio that determines whether a company is profitable or not. It tells investors how well a company is turning their capital into profits. The ROIC is calculated by dividing the net operating profit (or EBIT) by the employed capital. The employed capital is calculated by subrating current liabilities from total assets. Similarly, the Return on Invested Capital Quality ratio is a tool in evaluating the quality of a company’s ROIC over the course of five years. The ROIC Quality of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NasdaqGS:DLTR) is 1.611892. This is calculated by dividing the five year average ROIC by the Standard Deviation of the 5 year ROIC. The ROIC 5 year average is calculated using the five year average EBIT, five year average (net working capital and net fixed assets). The ROIC 5 year average of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NasdaqGS:DLTR) is 0.359184.

There are many different tools to determine whether a company is profitable or not. One of the most popular ratios is the “Return on Assets” (aka ROA). This score indicates how profitable a company is relative to its total assets. The Return on Assets for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NasdaqGS:DLTR) is -0.097928. This number is calculated by dividing net income after tax by the company’s total assets. A company that manages their assets well will have a higher return, while a company that manages their assets poorly will have a lower return.

Successful traders and investors often learn how to develop disciplined strategies. Trading strategies can range from very simple to highly complex. Whatever the strategy choice, investors who stay the course may have a better chance of coming out a winner in the stock market. Traders may try to avoid getting trapped into a sour situation. Being able to stomach some losses along the way may not be easy, but it may help sustain profits in the long run. Making the best possible decision is typically what many investors attempt to accomplish. Often times, it may take some bad trades to get to the good ones. Combining the study of company fundamentals with technical stock charts may lead to increased overall knowledge about a particular name. Technical analysts will often be following price action tick by tick with the hopes of capitalizing on a defined trend.

