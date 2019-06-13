Taking a Look Inside 3883 MF Rank for Micro Focus International plc (LSE:MCRO)

Micro Focus International plc (LSE:MCRO) has Magic Formula Rank of 3883. Developed by hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt, the intention of the formula is to spot high quality companies that are trading at a price attractive to investors. The formula combines ROIC and earnings yield ratios to find solid, undervalued stocks. In general, companies with the lowest combined rank may be the higher quality picks.

There are plenty of different types of stocks that investors have to choose from. Some will opt to be more aggressive with their portfolios while others will choose to play it a bit safer. Blue chip stocks include companies that typically have a high market cap and have been profitable over a long period of time. Growth stocks are typically expected to have a high P/E ratio and a low dividend yield. The idea is that a growth stock will continue to expand and grow into the future. Many investors will be searching for value stocks. Value stocks are typically cyclical in nature and investors may be looking to buy and hold these types rather than try to squeeze out some short-term profits.

Checking in on some valuation rankings, Micro Focus International plc (LSE:MCRO) has a Value Composite score of 36. Developed by James O’Shaughnessy, the VC score uses five valuation ratios. These ratios are price to earnings, price to cash flow, EBITDA to EV, price to book value, and price to sales. The VC is displayed as a number between 1 and 100. In general, a company with a score closer to 0 would be seen as undervalued, and a score closer to 100 would indicate an overvalued company. Adding a sixth ratio, shareholder yield, we can view the Value Composite 2 score which is currently sitting at 27.

Micro Focus International plc (LSE:MCRO) has a Price to Book ratio of 1.122464. This ratio is calculated by dividing the current share price by the book value per share. Investors may use Price to Book to display how the market portrays the value of a stock. Checking in on some other ratios, the company has a Price to Cash Flow ratio of 14.229301, and a current Price to Earnings ratio of 16.730581. The P/E ratio is one of the most common ratios used for figuring out whether a company is overvalued or undervalued.

Shifting gears, we can see that Micro Focus International plc (LSE:MCRO) has a Q.i. Value of 34.00000. The Q.i. Value ranks companies using four ratios. These ratios consist of EBITDA Yield, FCF Yield, Liquidity, and Earnings Yield. The purpose of the Q.i. Value is to help identify companies that are the most undervalued. Typically, the lower the value, the more undervalued the company tends to be.

Watching some historical volatility numbers on shares of Micro Focus International plc (LSE:MCRO), we can see that the 12 month volatility is presently 31.380600. The 6 month volatility is 34.456200, and the 3 month is spotted at 31.403000. Following volatility data can help measure how much the stock price has fluctuated over the specified time period. Although past volatility action may help project future stock volatility, it may also be vastly different when taking into account other factors that may be driving price action during the measured time period.

At the time of writing, Micro Focus International plc (LSE:MCRO) has a Piotroski F-Score of 6. The F-Score may help discover companies with strengthening balance sheets. The score may also be used to spot the weak performers. Joseph Piotroski developed the F-Score which employs nine different variables based on the company financial statement. A single point is assigned to each test that a stock passes. Typically, a stock scoring an 8 or 9 would be seen as strong. On the other end, a stock with a score from 0-2 would be viewed as weak.

Investors may be interested in viewing the Gross Margin score on shares of Micro Focus International plc (LSE:MCRO). The name currently has a score of 53.00000. This score is derived from the Gross Margin (Marx) stability and growth over the previous eight years. The Gross Margin score lands on a scale from 1 to 100 where a score of 1 would be considered positive, and a score of 100 would be seen as negative.

The Shareholder Yield is a way that investors can see how much money shareholders are receiving from a company through a combination of dividends, share repurchases and debt reduction. The Shareholder Yield of Micro Focus International plc (LSE:MCRO) is 0.065547. This percentage is calculated by adding the dividend yield plus the percentage of shares repurchased. Dividends are a common way that companies distribute cash to their shareholders. Similarly, cash repurchases and a reduction of debt can increase the shareholder value, too. Another way to determine the effectiveness of a company’s distributions is by looking at the Shareholder yield (Mebane Faber). The Shareholder Yield (Mebane Faber) of Micro Focus International plc LSE:MCRO is 0.26079. This number is calculated by looking at the sum of the dividend yield plus percentage of sales repurchased and net debt repaid yield.

We can now take a quick look at some historical stock price index data. Micro Focus International plc (LSE:MCRO) presently has a 10 month price index of 1.91760. The price index is calculated by dividing the current share price by the share price ten months ago. A ratio over one indicates an increase in share price over the period. A ratio lower than one shows that the price has decreased over that time period. Looking at some alternate time periods, the 12 month price index is 1.80278, the 24 month is 1.03392, and the 36 month is 1.61787. Narrowing in a bit closer, the 5 month price index is 1.61983, the 3 month is 1.24183, and the 1 month is currently 1.14651.

