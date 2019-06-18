Taking a Deeper Look into the Moving Average For Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (ST)

Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (ST) are in focus today as the charts are revealing that the Mesa Adaptive Moving Average (MAMA) is holding steady above the FAMA, or Fractional Moving Average. This environment typically indicates that there might be a buying opportunity aligning in technicals. When there are crossovers between the FAMA and MAMA, the shares are often widely traded. When the MAMA crosses above the FAMA, it means that the shares are likely to move higher. Conversely the opposite occurs when the MAMA crosses below the FAMA. The Mesa Moving Average was first mentioned by John Ehlers in a paper published in a 2001 edition of Technical Analysis of Stocks and Commodities Magazine. The below was excerpted from the publication,

“The MESA Adaptive Moving Average (MAMA) adapts to price movement based on the rate of change of phase as measured by the Hilbert Transform Discriminator (Technical Analysis of Stocks and Commodities magazine, December 2000). This method features a fast attack average and a slow decay average so that composite average rapidly ratchets behind price changes and holds the average value until the next ratchet occurs.”

Many traders will build a system to use when entering the market. Many trading systems will work for a time, but they may need to be tweaked at some point in order to adapt to the current market environment. Successful trading systems usually require a great deal of discipline. The best traders are often able to become highly skilled at managing risk and securing profits. For new traders, it may be tempting to use a system that a friend or colleague recommends. This may work for some, but many individuals might eventually realize that the style or system does not particularly suit their trading style.

Taking a peek at some additional moving average levels on shares of Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (ST), the 200-day is at 47.23, the 50-day is 47.52, and the 7-day is sitting at 46.36. Moving averages can help identify trends and price reversals. They may also be used to help spot support and resistance levels. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators meaning that they confirm trends. A certain stock may be considered to be on an uptrend if trading above a moving average and the average is sloping upward. On the other side, a stock may be considered to be in a downtrend if trading below the moving average and sloping downward.

Traders may also be paying close attention to RSI levels on shares of Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (ST). The current 14-day RSI is presently sitting at 46.54, the 7-day is 46.05, and the 3-day is 29.21. The RSI, or Relative Strength Index is a popular oscillating indicator among traders and investors. The RSI operates in a range-bound area with values between 0 and 100. When the RSI line moves up, the stock may be experiencing strength. The opposite is the case when the RSI line is heading lower. Different time periods may be used when using the RSI indicator. The RSI may be more volatile using a shorter period of time. Many traders keep an eye on the 30 and 70 marks on the RSI scale. A move above 70 is widely considered to show the stock as overbought, and a move below 30 would indicate that the stock may be oversold. Traders may use these levels to help identify stock price reversals.

When completing stock analysis, investors and traders may opt to review other technical levels. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (ST) currently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 1.20. Investors and traders may use this indicator to help spot price reversals, price extremes, and the strength of a trend. Many investors will use the CCI in conjunction with other indicators when evaluating a trade. The CCI may be used to spot if a stock is entering overbought (+100) and oversold (-100) territory. The Average Directional Index or ADX is often considered to be an important tool for technical trading or investing. The ADX is a technical indicator developed by J. Welles Wilder used to determine the strength of a trend. The ADX is often used along with the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) to identify the direction of the trend. Presently, the 14-day ADX is resting at 20.92.

Generally speaking, an ADX value from 0-25 would indicate an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would indicate a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would signal a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would indicate an extremely strong trend.

Learning to secure profits from trading the stock market can involve a lot of diligent work and focus. The more experienced a trader becomes, they may be find it easier to follow good trading techniques. Having a plan may be one of the most important aspects for trading the equity market. Without a plan, traders may find themselves in a bind when faced with difficult real world decisions. When these decisions have a direct impact on profits and losses, traders need to be able to make sure that they make the best possible moves in order to avoid disaster.