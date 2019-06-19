Taking a Deeper Look into the Moving Average For Chant West Holdings Limited (CWL.AX)

Shares of Chant West Holdings Limited (CWL.AX) have seen the Mesa Adaptive Moving Average (MAMA) crawl below the Fractional Moving Average or FAMA. The crossing of the MAMA and FAMA lines can be used to generate Buy and Sell signals. When the MAMA crosses above the FAMA a buy signal is given. Alternatively, when the MAMA crosses below the FAMA a sell signal is given.

The MESA Adaptive Moving Average is a technical trend-following indicator which adapts to price movement “based on the rate change of phase as measured by the Hilbert Transform Discriminator”. This method of adaptation features a fast and a slow moving average so that the composite moving average swiftly responds to price changes and holds the average value until the next bar’s close. The Averages act as support and resistance areas and the price will tend to react to them. This makes pullbacks to the MAMA and FAMA suitable with-trend entry areas. As with most technical indicators, the MAMA is best used in conjuction with additional signals.

When active traders find an opening to get in on a stock they think is about to make a move, they may try to buy up as much as they can before the price moves back outside the buying range. This buying may be seen when the stock market dips after a bearish move. Spotting these buying conditions and being able to make a timely move can help the trader take advantage of various market scenarios. Winning traders are typically ready to pounce on any opportunity they find in the stock market.

Interested traders may also be keeping an eye on the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R. Williams %R is a popular technical indicator created by Larry Williams to help identify overbought and oversold situations. Investors will commonly use Williams %R in conjunction with other trend indicators to help spot possible stock turning points. Chant West Holdings Limited (CWL.AX)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R currently sits at -100.00. In general, if the indicator goes above -20, the stock may be considered overbought. Alternately, if the indicator goes below -80, this may point to the stock being oversold.

Another technical indicator that might serve as a powerful resource for measuring trend strength is the Average Directional Index or ADX. The ADX was introduced by J. Welles Wilder in the late 1970’s and it has stood the test of time. The ADX is typically used in conjunction with the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) to help spot trend direction as well as trend strength. At the time of writing, the 14-day ADX for Chant West Holdings Limited (CWL.AX) is noted at 19.58. Many technical analysts believe that an ADX value over 25 would suggest a strong trend. A reading under 20 would indicate no trend, and a reading from 20-25 would suggest that there is no clear trend signal.

Investors may use various technical indicators to help spot trends and buy/sell signals. Presently, Chant West Holdings Limited (CWL.AX) has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -146.03. The CCI was developed by Donald Lambert. The assumption behind the indicator is that investment instruments move in cycles with highs and lows coming at certain periodic intervals. The original guidelines focused on creating buy/sell signals when the reading moved above +100 or below -100. Traders may also use the reading to identify overbought/oversold conditions.

Taking a look at other technical levels, the 3-day RSI stands at 5.18, the 7-day sits at 23.49 and the 14-day (most common) is at 40.02. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is an often employed momentum oscillator that is used to measure the speed and change of stock price movements. When charted, the RSI can serve as a visual means to monitor historical and current strength or weakness in a certain market. This measurement is based on closing prices over a specific period of time. As a momentum oscillator, the RSI operates in a set range. This range falls on a scale between 0 and 100. If the RSI is closer to 100, this may indicate a period of stronger momentum. On the flip side, an RSI near 0 may signal weaker momentum. The RSI was originally created by J. Welles Wilder which was introduced in his 1978 book “New Concepts in Technical Trading Systems”.

Keeping an eye on Moving Averages, the 50-day is 0.06, the 200-day is at 0.06, and the 7-day is 0.06 for Chant West Holdings Limited (CWL.AX). Moving averages have the ability to be used as a powerful indicator for technical stock analysis. Following multiple time frames using moving averages can help investors figure out where the stock has been and help determine where it may be possibly going. The simple moving average is a mathematical calculation that takes the average price (mean) for a given amount of time.

With so many different stock trading strategies to choose from, new investors may become overwhelmed when presented with all the possible options. Some investors will choose to rely on the expertise of professionals, while others will try to have a go at it on their own. Investors who prefer to do their own research and make their own investment decisions are quite common these days. Of course there is no set in stone way to properly trade the stock market. Markets and economic situations are constantly changing. Staying on top of all the latest information and global developments can be challenging. Investors who are able to stay the course and put in the required time might be able to eventually give themselves a leg up in the future.