Taking a Deep Dive into the Numbers & Valuation: Hotel Property Investments (ASX:HPI), Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqGS:JNCE)

Hotel Property Investments (ASX:HPI) boasts a Price to Book ratio of 1.209649. This ratio is calculated by dividing the current share price by the book value per share. Investors may use Price to Book to display how the market portrays the value of a stock. Checking in on some other ratios, the company has a Price to Cash Flow ratio of 12.580588, and a current Price to Earnings ratio of 10.487997. The P/E ratio is one of the most common ratios used for figuring out whether a company is overvalued or undervalued.

With most types of investments, there is typically some level of risk. This is no different when dealing with the stock market. Investors have to decide how much risk is acceptable and plan accordingly. Many new stock market investors face the challenge of deciding where to begin. Following strategies that have proven to work in the past may be one way to go. Many investors will look to mimic the strategies of the most celebrated investors. Although this may be a good way to start, it may be necessary to fully understand every aspect that those successful investors examine. Blindly following trading plans without doing the proper research can lead to future trouble down the line if there is indeed a market shake-up.

Hotel Property Investments (ASX:HPI) has a current MF Rank of 8133. Developed by hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt, the intention of the formula is to spot high quality companies that are trading at an attractive price. The formula uses ROIC and earnings yield ratios to find quality, undervalued stocks. In general, companies with the lowest combined rank may be the higher quality picks.

There are many different tools to determine whether a company is profitable or not. One of the most popular ratios is the “Return on Assets” (aka ROA). This score indicates how profitable a company is relative to its total assets. The Return on Assets for Hotel Property Investments (ASX:HPI) is 0.070094. This number is calculated by dividing net income after tax by the company’s total assets. A company that manages their assets well will have a higher return, while a company that manages their assets poorly will have a lower return.

The Piotroski F-Score is a scoring system between 1-9 that determines a firm’s financial strength. The score helps determine if a company’s stock is valuable or not. The Piotroski F-Score of Hotel Property Investments (ASX:HPI) is 4. A score of nine indicates a high value stock, while a score of one indicates a low value stock. The score is calculated by the return on assets (ROA), Cash flow return on assets (CFROA), change in return of assets, and quality of earnings. It is also calculated by a change in gearing or leverage, liquidity, and change in shares in issue. The score is also determined by change in gross margin and change in asset turnover.

Further, we can see that Hotel Property Investments (ASX:HPI) has a Shareholder Yield of 0.057549 and a Shareholder Yield (Mebane Faber) of 0.08203. The first value is calculated by adding the dividend yield to the percentage of repurchased shares. The second value adds in the net debt repaid yield to the calculation. Shareholder yield has the ability to show how much money the firm is giving back to shareholders via a few different avenues. Companies may issue new shares and buy back their own shares. This may occur at the same time. Investors may also use shareholder yield to gauge a baseline rate of return.

Volatility/PI

Stock volatility is a percentage that indicates whether a stock is a desirable purchase. Investors look at the Volatility 12m to determine if a company has a low volatility percentage or not over the course of a year. The Volatility 12m of Hotel Property Investments (ASX:HPI) is 15.4527. This is calculated by taking weekly log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over one year annualized. The lower the number, a company is thought to have low volatility. The Volatility 3m is a similar percentage determined by the daily log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over 3 months. The Volatility 3m of Hotel Property Investments (ASX:HPI) is 24.9346. The Volatility 6m is the same, except measured over the course of six months. The Volatility 6m is 24.095.

The Price Index is a ratio that indicates the return of a share price over a past period. The price index of Hotel Property Investments (ASX:HPI) for last month was 1.05357. This is calculated by taking the current share price and dividing by the share price one month ago. If the ratio is greater than 1, then that means there has been an increase in price over the month. If the ratio is less than 1, then we can determine that there has been a decrease in price. Similarly, investors look up the share price over 12 month periods. The Price Index 12m for Hotel Property Investments (ASX:HPI) is 1.19076.

Checking in on some valuation rankings, Hotel Property Investments (ASX:HPI) has a Value Composite score of 40. Developed by James O’Shaughnessy, the VC score uses five valuation ratios. These ratios are price to earnings, price to cash flow, EBITDA to EV, price to book value, and price to sales. The VC is displayed as a number between 1 and 100. In general, a company with a score closer to 0 would be seen as undervalued, and a score closer to 100 would indicate an overvalued company. Adding a sixth ratio, shareholder yield, we can view the Value Composite 2 score which is currently sitting at 31.

Investors may be interested in viewing the Gross Margin score on shares of Hotel Property Investments (ASX:HPI). The name currently has a score of 50. This score is derived from the Gross Margin (Marx) stability and growth over the previous eight years. The Gross Margin score lands on a scale from 1 to 100 where a score of 1 would be considered positive, and a score of 100 would be seen as negative.

Defining specific goals and creating an overall stock trading strategy can be a big help for the individual investor. Some investors are only interested in buy and hold strategies, while others will opt to try and capitalize on short-term market movements. Investors may also decide to do a little bit of both. They may choose a selection of stocks that they plan on holding for a long time, and they may choose others that they plan on holding for only a short period of time. Whichever way the investor decides to go, they should be prepared to complete all the research. Whether they want to study the fundamentals, technicals, or both, finding quality stocks may be at the forefront of the search.



Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqGS:JNCE) has a Price to Book ratio of 1.296355. This ratio has been calculated by dividing the current share price by the book value per share. Investors may use Price to Book to display how the market portrays the value of a stock. Checking in on some other ratios, the company has a Price to Cash Flow ratio of -1.416723, and a current Price to Earnings ratio of -4.01952. The P/E ratio is one of the most common ratios used for figuring out whether a company is overvalued or undervalued.

Defining specific goals and creating an overall stock trading strategy can be a big help for the individual investor. Some investors are only interested in buy and hold strategies, while others will opt to try and capitalize on short-term market movements. Investors may also decide to do a little bit of both. They may choose a selection of stocks that they plan on holding for a long time, and they may choose others that they plan on holding for only a short period of time. Whichever way the investor decides to go, they should be prepared to complete all the research. Whether they want to study the fundamentals, technicals, or both, finding quality stocks may be at the forefront of the search.

Further, we can see that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqGS:JNCE) has a Shareholder Yield of -0.015054 and a Shareholder Yield (Mebane Faber) of -0.19164. The first value is calculated by adding the dividend yield to the percentage of repurchased shares. The second value adds in the net debt repaid yield to the calculation. Shareholder yield has the ability to show how much money the firm is giving back to shareholders via a few different avenues. Companies may issue new shares and buy back their own shares. This may occur at the same time. Investors may also use shareholder yield to gauge a baseline rate of return.

Checking in on some valuation rankings, Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqGS:JNCE) has a Value Composite score of 83. Developed by James O’Shaughnessy, the VC score uses five valuation ratios. These ratios are price to earnings, price to cash flow, EBITDA to EV, price to book value, and price to sales. The VC is displayed as a number between 1 and 100. In general, a company with a score closer to 0 would be seen as undervalued, and a score closer to 100 would indicate an overvalued company. Adding a sixth ratio, shareholder yield, we can view the Value Composite 2 score which is currently sitting at 83.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqGS:JNCE) has a current MF Rank of 16033. Developed by hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt, the intention of the formula is to spot high quality companies that are trading at an attractive price. The formula uses ROIC and earnings yield ratios to find quality, undervalued stocks. In general, companies with the lowest combined rank may be the higher quality picks.

There are many different tools to determine whether a company is profitable or not. One of the most popular ratios is the “Return on Assets” (aka ROA). This score indicates how profitable a company is relative to its total assets. The Return on Assets for Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqGS:JNCE) is -0.11474. This number is calculated by dividing net income after tax by the company’s total assets. A company that manages their assets well will have a higher return, while a company that manages their assets poorly will have a lower return.

The Piotroski F-Score is a scoring system between 1-9 that determines a firm’s financial strength. The score helps determine if a company’s stock is valuable or not. The Piotroski F-Score of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqGS:JNCE) is 2. A score of nine indicates a high value stock, while a score of one indicates a low value stock. The score is calculated by the return on assets (ROA), Cash flow return on assets (CFROA), change in return of assets, and quality of earnings. It is also calculated by a change in gearing or leverage, liquidity, and change in shares in issue. The score is also determined by change in gross margin and change in asset turnover.

Volatility/PI

Stock volatility is a percentage that indicates whether a stock is a desirable purchase. Investors look at the Volatility 12m to determine if a company has a low volatility percentage or not over the course of a year. The Volatility 12m of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqGS:JNCE) is 78.5902. This is calculated by taking weekly log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over one year annualized. The lower the number, a company is thought to have low volatility. The Volatility 3m is a similar percentage determined by the daily log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over 3 months. The Volatility 3m of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqGS:JNCE) is 63.9776. The Volatility 6m is the same, except measured over the course of six months. The Volatility 6m is 74.1934.

The Price Index is a ratio that indicates the return of a share price over a past period. The price index of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqGS:JNCE) for last month was 0.87624. This is calculated by taking the current share price and dividing by the share price one month ago. If the ratio is greater than 1, then that means there has been an increase in price over the month. If the ratio is less than 1, then we can determine that there has been a decrease in price. Similarly, investors look up the share price over 12 month periods. The Price Index 12m for Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqGS:JNCE) is 0.4903.

Investors may be interested in viewing the Gross Margin score on shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqGS:JNCE). The name currently has a score of 50. This score is derived from the Gross Margin (Marx) stability and growth over the previous eight years. The Gross Margin score lands on a scale from 1 to 100 where a score of 1 would be considered positive, and a score of 100 would be seen as negative.

Investors may be looking into the crystal ball trying to calculate where the equity market will be shifting as we move into the second half of the year. Investors may be hard pressed to find bargains with the markets still riding high. Sometimes, keeping it simple may be exactly what the doctor ordered when approaching the markets. Focusing on relevant data instead of information that breezes through may make a huge difference for the individual investor. Focusing on companies that have strong competitive advantages may help fight off unwelcome surprises that often come with uncertain economic landscapes. Focusing on the long-term might be right for some investors. Developing a good safety margin may also help keep the important investing factors in focus. Covering all the bases may help increase the odds of success when trading equities.

