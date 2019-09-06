Taking a Deep Dive into Technical Levels for Ultra Nasdaq Biotech Proshares (BIB)

Ultra Nasdaq Biotech Proshares (BIB) shares are being placed on chartists radar as the recent share price of 44.18 is pushed below the balance step moving average.

The balance step is a simple Moving Average calculated from last 5 Balance Points (MA/3),5) of the weekly period bar plotted in step formation on the daily chart. This chart is used to project 1 bar forward (one day). The weekly steps can be used to determine a near-term trend. When the price is above, this typically indicates a bullish trend. When the price is below the Balance Step, this generally spells a bearish trend.

There is no easy answer when attempting to address the tough question of how to best approach the equity market, especially when facing a turbulent investing climate. There are many different schools of thought when it comes to stock trading. Investors may have to first gauge their appetite for risk in order to build a solid platform on which to construct a legitimate strategy. The wealth of available information has made the road a bit smoother to travel for amateur investors. Making the transition to the next level is most likely on the minds of many dedicated investors. Tracking technicals and fundamentals may also help provide a roadmap to help separate the contenders from the pretenders. As we head into the second half of the year, it remains to be seen which way the market will lean. Investors may have to do all the necessary homework in order to find stocks that will thrive under any market conditions.

Often times, the stock market will be affected by political, social, or economic events. The result may be end up to be positive or negative. It is wise to remember that market fluctuations can happen at any time for many various reasons. Sometimes it may not be evident of why the market moved until long after the scene has played out. Making investment decisions in a turbulent climate may be extremely tricky. At some point, investors may find themselves on the wrong end of a trade. Staying vigilant in the markets may help investors bounce back after a temporary defeat. Investors who stay the course and stay with an investment plan may be able to better handle the ups and downs of daily market movements. Repeatedly trying to find the tops or bottoms is not an easy task. Even the most seasoned investors may not be able to successfully time the market.

When applying indicators for technical analysis, traders and investors might want to look some additoinal indicators such as the ATR or Average True Range. The current 14-day ATR for Ultra Nasdaq Biotech Proshares (BIB) is currently sitting at 1.73. The ATR basically measures the volatility of a stock on a day-to-day basis. The average true range is typically based on 14 periods and may be calculated daily, weekly, monthly, or intraday. The ATR is not considered a directional indicator, but it may reflect the strength of a particular move.

Currently, the 14-day ADX for Ultra Nasdaq Biotech Proshares (BIB) is sitting at 13.67. Generally speaking, an ADX value from 0-25 would indicate an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would support a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would identify a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would lead to an extremely strong trend. ADX is used to gauge trend strength but not trend direction. Traders often add the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) to identify the direction of a trend.

Checking in on some other technical levels, the 14-day RSI is currently at 39.95, the 7-day stands at 34.77, and the 3-day is sitting at 24.75. Many investors look to the Relative Strength Index (RSI) reading of a particular stock to help identify overbought/oversold conditions. The RSI was developed by J. Welles Wilder in the late 1970’s. Wilder laid out the foundation for future technical analysts to further investigate the RSI and its relationship to underlying price movements. Since its inception, RSI has remained very popular with traders and investors. Other technical analysts have built upon the work of Wilder. The 14-day RSI is still a widely popular choice among technical stock analysts.

Investors may be watching other technical indicators such as the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R. The Williams %R is a momentum indicator that helps measure oversold and overbought levels. This indicator compares the closing price of a stock in relation to the highs and lows over a certain time period. A common look back period is 14 days. Ultra Nasdaq Biotech Proshares (BIB)’s Williams %R presently stands at -85.77. The Williams %R oscillates in a range from 0 to -100. A reading between 0 and -20 would indicate an overbought situation. A reading from -80 to -100 would indicate an oversold situation.

Taking a closer look from a technical standpoint, Ultra Nasdaq Biotech Proshares (BIB) presently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -133.62. Typically, the CCI oscillates above and below a zero line. Normal oscillations tend to stay in the range of -100 to +100. A CCI reading of +100 may represent overbought conditions, while readings near -100 may indicate oversold territory. Although the CCI indicator was developed for commodities, it has become a popular tool for equity evaluation as well.

Investors may be taking a closer look at holdings and trying to decide which way the stock market will lean in the second half of the year. Maybe there are some surprising winners, and the decision needs to be made to either sell for a profit or hold on for further potential gains. Maybe there are some losers that are being held onto with the hope of a rebound. Sometimes investors may get too emotionally attached to certain stocks. Keeping unbiased focus on the market may help provide the portfolio with an added boost. Nobody knows for sure what will transpire over the next few quarters. As earnings reports flow in, investors will be monitoring which companies provide the biggest surprises.