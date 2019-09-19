Taking a Calculated Look at ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NasdaqCM:ZIOP) as PI Reaches 1.19221

Separating the winners from the losers is a constant challenge for investors. Many focused investors may look to track stock momentum based on historical prices. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NasdaqCM:ZIOP) currently has a 6 month price index of 1.19221. The six month price index is calculated by dividing the current share price by the share price six months ago. A ratio over one represents an increase in the stock price over the six month time frame. A ratio under one shows that the price has lowered over that defined time period.

GM Score



The Gross Margin Score is calculated by looking at the Gross Margin and the overall stability of the company over the course of 8 years. The score is a number between one and one hundred (1 being best and 100 being the worst). The Gross Margin Score of ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NasdaqCM:ZIOP) is 51.00000. The more stable the company, the lower the score. If a company is less stable over the course of time, they will have a higher score.

FCF

Free Cash Flow Growth (FCF Growth) is the free cash flow of the current year minus the free cash flow from the previous year, divided by last year’s free cash flow. The FCF Growth of ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NasdaqCM:ZIOP) is 0.408200. Free cash flow (FCF) is the cash produced by the company minus capital expenditure. This cash is what a company uses to meet its financial obligations, such as making payments on debt or to pay out dividends. The Free Cash Flow Score (FCF Score) is a helpful tool in calculating the free cash flow growth with free cash flow stability – this gives investors the overall quality of the free cash flow. The FCF Score of ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NasdaqCM:ZIOP) is 1.041252. Experts say the higher the value, the better, as it means that the free cash flow is high, or the variability of free cash flow is low or both.

Investors keeping an eye on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NasdaqCM:ZIOP) may be examining the company’s FCF or Free Cash Flow as well. FCF is a measure of the financial performance of a company. FCF is calculated by subtracting capital expenditures from operating cash flow. Currently, ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. has an FCF score of 1.041252. The FCF score is an indicator that is calculated by combining free cash flow stability with free cash flow growth. Typically, a higher FCF score value would indicate high free cash flow growth. The company currently has an FCF quality score of -5.404239. The free quality score helps estimate free cash flow stability. FCF quality is calculated as the 12 ltm cash flow per share over the average of the cash flow numbers. With this score, it is generally considered that the lower the ratio, the better.

Investors may also be watching company stock volatility data. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NasdaqCM:ZIOP)’s 12 month volatility is presently 83.689900. The 6 month volatility is 64.921600, and the 3 month is noted at 67.519400. Stock price volatility may be used to identify changes in market trends. When markets become very volatile, this may point to a change in investor sentiment. Watching volatility in combination with other technical indicators may help investors discover important trading information.

