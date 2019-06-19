Taking a Calculated Look at Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) as PI Reaches 1.482312

Investors are keeping a close eye on shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO). The stock has a current six month price index of 1.482312. The six month price index is calculated by dividing the current share price by the share price six months ago. A ratio over one represents an increase in the stock price over the six month time frame. A ratio under one shows that the price has lowered over that defined time period.

Stock analysis typically falls under the two main categories of fundamental and technical. Fundamental analysis involves diving into company financials. Fundamental analysts study how the company is performing in order to determine whether or not the stock is ready to run. With this type of analysis, investors will be looking at balance sheet strength and gauging how much money the company is giving back to shareholders. After crunching all the numbers, investors can use the information to calculate ratios to help determine if the company is properly valued and worth adding to the portfolio. Technical analysis relies on charting historical stock prices in order to define trends and patterns. The buying and selling of stocks using only technical analysis typically removes any concern for how the company is fairing or even what it actually does. Some indicators that technical analysts use can be super simple and others can be highly complex. Many investors will attempt to study both technicals and fundamentals with the goal of gaining greater knowledge of where the stock has been, and where it might be going.

Gross Margin

Robert Novy-Marx, a professor at the university of Rochester, discovered that gross profitability – a quality factor – has as much power predicting stock returns as traditional value metrics. He found that while other quality measures had some predictive power, especially on small caps and in conjunction with value measures, gross profitability generates significant excess returns as a stand alone strategy, especially on big cap stocks.

Market watchers may also be following some quality ratios for Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO). Robert Novy-Marx, a professor at the university of Rochester, discovered that gross profitability – a quality factor – has as much power predicting stock returns as traditional value metrics. He found that while other quality measures had some predictive power, especially on small caps and in conjunction with value measures, gross profitability generates significant excess returns as a stand alone strategy, especially on large cap stocks.The Gross profitability for (CCA.TO) is 0.163912.

With the stock market still cranking along, new investors may be wondering if they are too late to join the party. Picking stocks when everything is on the up can be much easier than trying to find winners when the markets sour. Taking a ride on the stock market roller coaster can indeed provide many ups, but also just as many downs. If there was a sure fire stock picking method that always produced winners, the ride would no doubt be smooth but much less thrilling. There is plenty of information available about publically traded companies that investors can use to make better informed stock picks. However, the challenge for the individual investor becomes figuring out how to best use the information at hand in order to select winners. Navigating the equity markets can seem daunting at times. Finding ways to filter out the important data from the unimportant data can make a big difference in sustaining profits into the future. As we move into the second half of the year, investors will be watching to see which way the momentum shifts and if stocks are still primed to move higher.

FCF



Free Cash Flow Growth (FCF Growth) is the free cash flow of the current year minus the free cash flow from the previous year, divided by last year’s free cash flow. The FCF Yield of Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) is 0.034927. Free cash flow (FCF) is the cash produced by the company minus capital expenditure. This cash is what a company uses to meet its financial obligations, such as making payments on debt or to pay out dividends. The 5 Year FCF Yield of Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) is 0.038216 . Experts say the higher the value, the better, as it means that the free cash flow is high, or the variability of free cash flow is low or both.

Investors may need to sometimes be reminded of the risks involved with stock market investing. Figuring out the individual capacity for risk may involve gauging the possible impact that real losses can have not only on the stock portfolio, but the investor’s mindset as well. Preparing for risk before jumping into the market can help put things in perspective. Investors who wait until holdings suddenly start dropping may be in for quite a shock when things go haywire. Many risk related errors can be addressed with proper calculations up front. Being aware of risk and managing the portfolio accordingly can be a big factor in the long-standing success of the investor.

Investors may also be watching company stock volatility data. Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO)’s 12 month volatility is presently 23.3258. The 6 month volatility is 23.3677, and the 3 month is noted at 18.7112. Stock price volatility may be used to identify changes in market trends. When markets become very volatile, this may point to a change in investor sentiment. Watching volatility in combination with other technical indicators may help investors discover important trading information.

Net Debt to Market Cap

This ratio gives a sense of how much debt a company has relative to its market value. Companies with high debt levels compared to their peers can be volatile. We calculate it as follows:

Net Debt to Market Cap=(Total Debt-Cash and ST Investments) divided by Market Cap

Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) currently has a net debt to market cap ratio of 0.824106.

Successful investors are typically well aware of portfolio holdings at any given time. They tend to regularly review the portfolio to make sure that the combination of stocks is in line with goals and contributing to the outlined strategy. There may be times when everything seems to be in order after a thorough portfolio review. Other times, there may be a few changes that can be made. Maybe there are one or two names that have been over performing providing a big boost to the portfolio. On the other end, there could be a few stocks that are impacting the portfolio in a negative way and they may need to be addressed. Although constant portfolio monitoring may not be overly necessary for longer-term investors, regular portfolio examination is generally considered to be a good idea.

