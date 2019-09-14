Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc (TRHC) Elder Force Indicator in The Spotlight

Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc (TRHC) shares have reached key levels as the Elder Force Index has moved below the zero line. The Elder’s Force Index is an oscillator, which attempts to identify the force or strength of a move. Elder felt that this was best calculated by factoring in a stock’s volume and comparing the current period close to the previous period close. If the Force index is above zero it signals that the bulls are in control. Negative Force index signals that the bears are in control. If the index whipsaws around zero it signals that neither side has control and no strong trend exists.

Traders may be focusing in on the ATR or Average True Range indicator when performing stock analysis. At the time of writing, Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc (TRHC) has a 14-day ATR of 3.08. The average true range indicator was developed by J. Welles Wilder in order to measure volatility. The ATR may assist traders with figuring out the strength of a breakout or reversal in price. It is important to note that the ATR was not designed to determine price direction or to predict future prices.

Currently, the 14-day ADX for Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc (TRHC) is sitting at 22.12. Generally speaking, an ADX value from 0-25 would indicate an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would support a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would identify a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would lead to an extremely strong trend. ADX is used to gauge trend strength but not trend direction. Traders often add the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) to identify the direction of a trend.

Checking in on some other technical levels, the 14-day RSI is currently at 44.38, the 7-day stands at 42.24, and the 3-day is sitting at 55.27. Many investors look to the Relative Strength Index (RSI) reading of a particular stock to help identify overbought/oversold conditions. The RSI was developed by J. Welles Wilder in the late 1970’s. Wilder laid out the foundation for future technical analysts to further investigate the RSI and its relationship to underlying price movements. Since its inception, RSI has remained very popular with traders and investors. Other technical analysts have built upon the work of Wilder. The 14-day RSI is still a widely popular choice among technical stock analysts.

Investors may be watching other technical indicators such as the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R. The Williams %R is a momentum indicator that helps measure oversold and overbought levels. This indicator compares the closing price of a stock in relation to the highs and lows over a certain time period. A common look back period is 14 days. Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc (TRHC)’s Williams %R presently stands at -66.55. The Williams %R oscillates in a range from 0 to -100. A reading between 0 and -20 would indicate an overbought situation. A reading from -80 to -100 would indicate an oversold situation.

Taking a closer look from a technical standpoint, Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc (TRHC) presently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -76.86. Typically, the CCI oscillates above and below a zero line. Normal oscillations tend to stay in the range of -100 to +100. A CCI reading of +100 may represent overbought conditions, while readings near -100 may indicate oversold territory. Although the CCI indicator was developed for commodities, it has become a popular tool for equity evaluation as well.

