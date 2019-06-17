SuperTrend Indicator Crawls Above Vendetta Mining Corp (VTT.V)’s Price

Watching the technical levels for Vendetta Mining Corp (VTT.V), we have spotted that the SuperTrend line is currently sitting above recent share price levels. According to the signal, this may point to the stock entering buy territory.

Vendetta Mining Corp (VTT.V)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R presently is at -80.00. In general, if the reading goes above -20, the stock may be considered to be overbought.

Tracking stock levels, Vendetta Mining Corp (VTT.V) has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -22.47. Even though the name contains the word commodity, CCI can be used on other investment tools such as stocks. The CCI was developed to typically stay within the -100 to +100 levels. Traders may use the indicator to determine stock trends or to identify overbought/oversold conditions. A CCI reading above +100 would imply that the stock is overbought and possibly ready for a correction. On the other hand, a reading of -100 would imply that the stock is oversold and possibly set for a rally.

When applying indicators for technical analysis, traders and investors might want to examine the ATR or Average True Range. The current 14-day ATR for Vendetta Mining Corp (VTT.V) is currently sitting at 0.00. The ATR basically measures the volatility of a stock on a day-to-day basis. The average true range is typically based on 14 periods and may be calculated daily, weekly, monthly, or intraday. The ATR is not considered a directional indicator, but it may reflect the strength of a particular move.

Looking at some moving average levels on shares of Vendetta Mining Corp (VTT.V), the 200-day is at 0.14, the 50-day is 0.11, and the 7-day is sitting at 0.10. Moving averages can help identify trends and price reversals. They may also be used to help spot support and resistance levels. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators meaning that they confirm trends. A certain stock may be considered to be on an uptrend if trading above a moving average and the average is sloping upward. On the other side, a stock may be considered to be in a downtrend if trading below the moving average and sloping downward.

The 14-day ADX for Vendetta Mining Corp (VTT.V) is currently sitting at 19.44. Generally speaking, an ADX value from 0-25 would indicate an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would indicate a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would signal a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would indicate an extremely strong trend. The ADX is a technical indicator developed by J. Welles Wilder used to determine the strength of a trend. The ADX is often used along with the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) to identify the direction of the trend.

