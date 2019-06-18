SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Experiencing Fast Growth, But is There Further Upside?

Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) have been experiencing an accelerated earnings and sales growth over the past 5 years. Over that time frame the firm has seen earnings growth of 2.40% and sales growth of -2.50%.

Many traders use technical analysis to make stock trading decisions. One of the most popular technical indicators is the moving average. Moving averages are versatile and can be used to smooth out stock price fluctuations. Moving averages can be used to help determine underlying trends and to spot early stage directional changes. Moving averages can be observed from various time periods. Depending on the time frame used when monitoring moving averages, investors may look to identify buy and sell signals based on stock price crossovers of a particular MA. Many traders will use MA indicators alongside other technical indicators to help spot the best positions for entry and exit points.

While the firm has enjoyed the upward movement, it’s important to look at analyst expectations and where the company is headed from here. On a consensus basis, analysts are projecting EPS growth of 22.93% for next year and have a $13.33 one year price target on the stock. The stock recently traded at $7.89.

Six Fundamental Characteristics of Great Growth Stocks

#6 Huge Mass Markets – The more potential customers there are, the greater the possibility that both the company, and the investment in said company, will be a success.

#5 Market Dominance/Barriers to Entry – Look for companies who hold patents. This is great barrier to entry, ensuring no competition. Look for companies who dominate the market, blowing away the competition, though market dominance can be harder to measure.

#4 Accelerating Earnings Growth – If a company’s earnings growth rate increases for two consecutive quarters, their growth is accelerating. Faster growth is better growth, and a company whose earnings growth rate is accelerating is an attractive investment.

#3 Triple-Digit Revenue Growth – Companies growing their revenues at triple-digit rates (100% or better) are usually smaller and less known, making them attractive for buying by institutions.

#2 High Profit Margins – In recent decades, high-margin stocks have beaten low-margin stocks by a huge amount.

#1 Top Notch, Innovative Management – All great managers who led their companies to success usually did so by thinking differently. There is no surefire and quick measurement of management talent. When you find a top manager, one with a record of prior success and accolades, you should strike. Top managers usually find a way to overcome obstacles.

RECENT PERFORMANCE

Let’s take a look at how the stock has been performing recently. Over the past twelve months, SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)‘s stock was -7.72%. Over the last week of the month, it was 0.25%, -12.91% over the last quarter, and -10.85% for the past six months.

Earnings Per Share (EPS):

EPS is what each share is worth and indicates how much money their sharehoders would acquire if the company was to pay out all of its profits. Earnings Per Share is computed by dividing the profit total by its share total. If a company’s profit is $800 million and there are 40 million shares, then the EPS is $20. EPS is a fantastic way to compare and contrast companies in the same industry. When a company shows a steady upwards earnings trend, it is a good indicator that the company will dominate companies with a more volatile earnings trend. SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)’s EPS is 0.42. Last year, their EPS growth was 180.70% while their EPS growth over the past five years is 2.40%. Analysts are predicting SunCoke Energy, Inc.’s stock to grow 22.93% over the next year and 8.00% over the next five.

Investors may have to periodically remind themselves that they don’t have to be locked in to any given trade. Sometimes, even the best researched trade may go sour. Doubling down on losses can be a dangerous game even for the experienced investor. Investors may hold out exiting a certain trade with the hope that eventually the stock will bounce back and they can at least break even. Of course this may occasionally be the case, but there is also the chance that a stock may continue to spiral downward. Investors who are able to control their emotions and logically manage their positions may give themselves a slight advantage when tough decisions need to be made. Nobody can say for sure which way the market momentum will swing on any given day, but being prepared for those swings can help the trader or investor make the best possible decisions at any given moment.

Nothing contained in this publication is intended to constitute legal, tax, securities, or investment advice, nor an opinion regarding the appropriateness of any investment, nor a solicitation of any type. The general information contained in this publication should not be acted upon without obtaining specific legal, tax, and investment advice from a licensed professional.