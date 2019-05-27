Strzok, Page Texts Now a Theatrical Production

By Larry Jones / May 27, 2019 at 5:20 am

Anti-Trump text messages between former FBI agents Peter Strzok and Lisa Page are being turned into a theatrical production, .

The production, a live stage reading titled "FBI Lovebirds: Undercover," is being sponsored by conservative filmmaker Phelim McAleer. Dean Cain, who toplined Gosnell, stars in the reading with Kristy Swanson, of the original Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

An Indiegogo campaign to raise $95,000 to fund the production has quietly launched and McAleer is hoping President Donald Trump will attend.

"We're lobbying the White House hard," said a person directly involved with the production who spoke with Politico. "We are being told the president loves the idea of exposing this."

Strzok and Page exchanged messages during the 2016 presidential campaign when they were romantically involved. Page, who served as an FBI lawyer and close adviser to former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, resigned from the bureau last May. Special counsel Robert Mueller removed Strzok from his team pursuing Russian meddling in the election after he learned of the texts.

The Indiegogo page describes the reading like this: "We are going to show the mainstream media and Hollywood that they can no longer push the Russia collusion hoax and force them to acknowledge how the Deep State, D.C. Swamp tried to destroy the Trump candidacy and presidency."