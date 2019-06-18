Strix Group Plc (KETL.L): Following the Numbers

Traders might be following the technicals on shares of Strix Group Plc (KETL.L). after a recent check, we have noticed that the PPOH level is currently below zero. With the PPOH below zero, traders may be alerted that the stock is in sell territory.

Technical traders have a large inventory of technical indicators they may use when doing technical stock analysis. After a recent look, the 14-day ATR for Strix Group Plc (KETL.L) is resting at 6.11. First developed by J. Welles Wilder, the ATR may help traders in determining if there is heightened interest in a trend, or if extreme levels may be indicating a reversal. Simply put, the ATR determines the volatility of a security over a given period of time, or the tendency of the security to move one direction or another.

Tracking other technical indicators, the 14-day RSI is presently standing at 40.43, the 7-day sits at 32.96, and the 3-day is resting at 21.34 for Strix Group Plc (KETL.L). The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a highly popular technical indicator. The RSI is computed base on the speed and direction of a stock’s price movement. The RSI is considered to be an internal strength indicator, not to be confused with relative strength which is compared to other stocks and indices. The RSI value will always move between 0 and 100. One of the most popular time frames using RSI is the 14-day.

The Average Directional Index or ADX is a popular technical indicator designed to help measure trend strength. Many traders will use the ADX in combination with other indicators in order to help formulate trading strategies. Presently, the 14-day ADX for Strix Group Plc (KETL.L) is 11.41. In general, an ADX value from 0-25 would indicate an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would indicate a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would signal a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would indicate an extremely strong trend. The ADX alone was designed to measure trend strength. When combined with the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI), it can help decipher the trend direction as well.

Moving average indicators are used widely for stock analysis. Many traders will use a combination of moving averages with different time frames to help review stock trend direction. One of the more popular combinations is to use the 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Investors may use the 200-day MA to help smooth out the data a get a clearer long-term picture. They may look to the 50-day or 20-day to get a better grasp of what is going on with the stock in the near-term. Narrowing in on Moving Averages, the 200-day for Strix Group Plc (KETL.L) is at 148.87, the 50-day is 159.06, and the 7-day is resting at 157.26.

Strix Group Plc (KETL.L) currently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -212.20. Active investors may choose to use this technical indicator as a stock evaluation tool. Used as a coincident indicator, the CCI reading above +100 would reflect strong price action which may signal an uptrend. On the flip side, a reading below -100 may signal a downtrend reflecting weak price action. Using the CCI as a leading indicator, technical analysts may use a +100 reading as an overbought signal and a -100 reading as an oversold indicator, suggesting a trend reversal.

