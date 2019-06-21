Streetwise Analysis on Shares of Sandfire Resources NL (ASX:SFR), Avid Technology, Inc. (NasdaqGS:AVID)

Sandfire Resources NL (ASX:SFR) has a Value Composite score of 15. Developed by James O’Shaughnessy, the VC score uses six valuation ratios. These ratios are price to earnings, price to cash flow, EBITDA to EV, price to book value, price to sales and shareholder yield. The VC score is displayed as a number between 1 and 100. In general, a company with a score closer to 0 would be seen as undervalued, and a score closer to 100 would indicate an overvalued company. Removing the sixth ratio (shareholder yield) we can view the Value Composite 1 score which is currently sitting at 19.

Inexperienced investors may have the tendency to purchase stocks that have recently been on a big run higher. This may be a result of not paying close attention to the fundamentals, or simply hoping that the stock will continue the move higher. Buying after a big move to the upside may mean that the investor is essentially paying too much for the stock at those levels. Sometimes a stock will take off and get too far ahead of its underlying value which may result in the price being overvalued. Keeping a close eye on the fundamentals may be a good way for the investor to know where the stock stands at any point in time.

At the time of writing, Sandfire Resources NL (ASX:SFR) has a Piotroski F-Score of 7. The F-Score may help discover companies with strengthening balance sheets. The score may also be used to spot the weak performers. Joseph Piotroski developed the F-Score which employs nine different variables based on the company financial statement. A single point is assigned to each test that a stock passes. Typically, a stock scoring an 8 or 9 would be seen as strong. On the other end, a stock with a score from 0-2 would be viewed as weak.

Watching some historical volatility numbers on shares of Sandfire Resources NL (ASX:SFR), we can see that the 12 month volatility is presently 34.311900. The 6 month volatility is 35.860200, and the 3 month is spotted at 30.289900. Following volatility data can help measure how much the stock price has fluctuated over the specified time period. Although past volatility action may help project future stock volatility, it may also be vastly different when taking into account other factors that may be driving price action during the measured time period.

Shifting gears, we can see that Sandfire Resources NL (ASX:SFR) has a Q.i. Value of 8.00000. The Q.i. Value ranks companies using four ratios. These ratios consist of EBITDA Yield, FCF Yield, Liquidity, and Earnings Yield. The purpose of the Q.i. Value is to help identify companies that are the most undervalued. Typically, the lower the value, the more undervalued the company tends to be.

Sandfire Resources NL (ASX:SFR) has a current MF Rank of 765. Developed by hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt, the intention of the formula is to spot high quality companies that are trading at an attractive price. The formula uses ROIC and earnings yield ratios to find quality, undervalued stocks. In general, companies with the lowest combined rank may be the higher quality picks. Sandfire Resources NL has a current ERP5 Rank of 1431. The ERP5 Rank may assist investors with spotting companies that are undervalued. This ranking uses four ratios. These ratios are Earnings Yield, ROIC, Price to Book, and 5 year average ROIC. When looking at the ERP5 ranking, it is generally considered the lower the value, the better.

Sandfire Resources NL has an M-score Beneish of -3.271052. This M-score model was developed by Messod Beneish in order to detect manipulation of financial statements. The score uses a combination of eight different variables. The specifics of the variables and formula can be found in the Beneish paper “The Detection of Earnings Manipulation”.

Investors may be interested in viewing the Gross Margin score on shares of Sandfire Resources NL (ASX:SFR). The name currently has a score of 8.00000. This score is derived from the Gross Margin (Marx) stability and growth over the previous eight years. The Gross Margin score lands on a scale from 1 to 100 where a score of 1 would be considered positive, and a score of 100 would be seen as negative.

We can now take a quick look at some historical stock price index data. Sandfire Resources NL (ASX:SFR) presently has a 10 month price index of 0.98887. The price index is calculated by dividing the current share price by the share price ten months ago. A ratio over one indicates an increase in share price over the period. A ratio lower than one shows that the price has decreased over that time period. Looking at some alternate time periods, the 12 month price index is 0.74921, the 24 month is 1.31183, and the 36 month is 1.38662. Narrowing in a bit closer, the 5 month price index is 0.98575, the 3 month is 1.01182, and the 1 month is currently 1.04262.

Investors hope that they won’t have to deal with stock picks that don’t pan out, but this happens quite often in the stock market. At some point, the investor may have to make the tough decision to sell a stock that previously had a lot of upward potential. Holding onto an underperforming stock can sometimes hurt the portfolio. Investors may be hesitant to let go of the stock long after it should have been sold. Tracking the underlying fundamentals can assist the investor with figuring out the proper time to buy or sell a particular stock. Mastering this aspect of investing may come with experience, but it may be highly beneficial for the long-term success of the portfolio.



Avid Technology, Inc. (NasdaqGS:AVID) has a Value Composite score of 65. The VC score is displayed as a number between 1 and 100. In general, a company with a score closer to 0 would be seen as undervalued, and a score closer to 100 would indicate an overvalued company. Removing the sixth ratio (shareholder yield) we can view the Value Composite 1 score which is currently sitting at 60.

Investors may be drawing up a plan for the stretch run of the calendar year. With stocks riding high, the plan may involve looking at some different classes of shares. If the portfolio is full of large caps, investors may be looking for some small cap growth stocks to add to the mix. Investors may also be looking into purchasing some foreign stocks to get the portfolio as diversified as possible. Investors may also choose to select shares from various industries. Comparing stocks among peers can be a useful way to decide which ones might be ahead of the curve and poised for an upward move.

Avid Technology, Inc. (NasdaqGS:AVID) has a Q.i. Value of 44.00000. The Q.i. Value ranks companies using four ratios. These ratios consist of EBITDA Yield, FCF Yield, Liquidity, and Earnings Yield. The purpose of the Q.i. Value is to help identify companies that are the most undervalued. Typically, the lower the value, the more undervalued the company tends to be.

Avid Technology, Inc. (NasdaqGS:AVID) has a current MF Rank of 4809. Avid Technology, Inc. has a current ERP5 Rank of 7173.

At the time of writing, Avid Technology, Inc. (NasdaqGS:AVID) has a Piotroski F-Score of 6.

Avid Technology, Inc. has an M-score Beneish of -2.481140.

Investors may be interested in viewing the Gross Margin score on shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NasdaqGS:AVID). The name currently has a score of 33.00000.

Watching some historical volatility numbers on shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NasdaqGS:AVID), we can see that the 12 month volatility is presently 60.642500. The 6 month volatility is 58.019900, and the 3 month is spotted at 51.943600.

We can now take a quick look at some historical stock price index data. Avid Technology, Inc. (NasdaqGS:AVID) presently has a 10 month price index of 1.47834. The price index is calculated by dividing the current share price by the share price ten months ago. A ratio over one indicates an increase in share price over the period. A ratio lower than one shows that the price has decreased over that time period. Looking at some alternate time periods, the 12 month price index is 1.58256, the 24 month is 1.69920, and the 36 month is 1.35397. Narrowing in a bit closer, the 5 month price index is 1.81104, the 3 month is 1.18802, and the 1 month is currently 1.01912.

Some traders may be employing technical analysis to try and conquer the market. There are plenty of various indicators that traders can use. Studying different technical indicators can provide some good insight, but the individual investor may want to start by focusing on a few different popular ones. Deciding which indicators to use may require a significant amount of homework. Trying to track too many signals at first might not be the best idea, and it may even create more confusion. Once the indicators have been chosen, traders may spend a good amount of time back testing strategies before making some trades.