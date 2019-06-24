Street Projecting 1200.00% EPS Growth for Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK)

Analysts are projecting Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) to grow at an accelerated rate over the next five years. Sell-side analysts are looking for the company to grow 1200.00% over the next year and 12.10% over the next five years.

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK)’s trailing 12- months EPS is -0.04. Last year, their EPS growth was 101.30% and their EPS growth over the past five years was -56.50%.

RECENT PERFORMANCE

Let’s start off by taking a look at how the stock has been performing recently. Over the past twelve months, Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK)’s stock was 10.08%. Last week, it was -5.07%, -20.61% over the last quarter, and 4.80% for the past half-year.

Over the past 50 days, Fuel Tech, Inc. stock was -52.54% off of the high and 11.97% removed from the low. Their 52-Week High and Low are noted here. -57.19% (High), 36.46%, (Low).

HISTORICAL GROWTH

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK)’s performance this year to date is 10.08%. The stock has performed -5.07% over the last seven days, -16.03% over the last thirty, and -20.61% over the last three months. Over the last six months, Fuel Tech, Inc.’s stock has been 4.80% and 16.96% for the year.

FUTURE GROWTH ESTIMATES AND RECOMMENDATIONS

Wall Street analysts are have a consensus analyst recommendation of 2.00 on the stock. This is based on a 1-5 scale where 1 represents a Strong Buy and 5 a Strong Sell. Brokerages covering the name have a $2.00 on the stock.

