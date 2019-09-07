Street Projecting 10.16% EPS Growth for Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN)

Brokerage firm analysts are predicting that Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) will grow at an accelerated rate over the next five years. Sell-side analysts are looking for the company to grow 10.16% over the next year and 12.27% over the next five years.

For the novice investor, the stock market can sometimes be a scary place. Many investors may be ready to jump into the ring, but they might not have the proper training. Finding a stock market strategy that puts the investor on the winning side is not an easy task. There is a plentiful amount of information regarding the equity market. Knowing what information to focus on can be the key to sustained success. Investors who are able to sift through the noise and stick to a sturdy stock picking plan, may be in a much better position when tough portfolio decisions need to be made. Many investors will instinctually want to jump in to a stock that has taken off running. Sometimes this may work out positively, but it can also lead to significant losses and second guessing. If all the proper research is completed, investors may feel more at ease with their selections going forward. Of course there will be times when the research does not turn into expected profits, but knowing how to let go of those stocks may help the investor in the long run.

Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN)’s trailing 12- months EPS is 10.82. Last year, their EPS growth was 34.80% and their EPS growth over the past five years was 11.20%.

RECENT PERFORMANCE

Let’s start off by taking a look at how the stock has been performing recently. Over the past twelve months, Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN)’s stock was 24.20%. Last week, it was 4.23%, 2.45% over the last quarter, and 5.37% for the past half-year.

Over the past 50 days, Raytheon Company stock was -1.50% off of the high and 12.27% removed from the low. Their 52-Week High and Low are noted here. -9.69% (High), 32.02%, (Low).

HISTORICAL GROWTH

Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN)’s performance this year to date is 24.20%. The stock has performed 4.23% over the last seven days, 3.21% over the last thirty, and 2.45% over the last three months. Over the last six months, Raytheon Company’s stock has been 5.37% and -3.82% for the year.

FUTURE GROWTH ESTIMATES AND RECOMMENDATIONS

Wall Street analysts are have a consensus analyst recommendation of 2.00 on the stock. This is based on a 1-5 scale where 1 represents a Strong Buy and 5 a Strong Sell. Brokerages covering the name have a $217.73 on the stock.

There are various factors to examine when looking at what spurs growth in the stock market. Many investors will monitor macro-economic factors that influence the price of shares. Some of these factors include the overall condition of the economy and market sentiment. Following the macro factors, investors may employ a top down approach when viewing the equity markets. This may include starting with a sector poised for growth and filtering down to specific stock that meet the investor’s criteria. Another way to approach the stock market is to view the micro-economic factors that influence stocks. This may include studying company profits, news, and the competence of overall management. Investors will often try to piece together all the different information available in order to select stocks that will have a positive impact on the long-term strength of the portfolio.

