Strauss Group Ltd. (TASE:STRS)’s Portfolio Target Weight Hits 0.04060

A recent look at ownership and volatility brings us to a 0.04060 target portfolio weight (as a decimal) for Strauss Group Ltd. (TASE:STRS) Target weight is the volatility adjusted recommended stock position size for a position in your portfolio. The maximum target weight is 7% for any given stock. The indicator is based off of the 100 day volatility reading and calculates a target weight accordingly. If a stock has been more volatile of late, the lower the target weight will be. The 3-month volatility stands at 21.264700 (decimal). This is the normal returns and standard deviation of the stock price over three months annualized.

Strauss Group Ltd. (TASE:STRS) of the Food Producers sector closed the recent session at 102.300000 with a market value of $3350911.



Taking look at some key returns data we can note the following:

So how has Strauss Group Ltd. (TASE:STRS) performed in terms of returns? The ROIC quality score stands at 12.686114 whilet he actual return on invested capital holds at 0.150133. Strauss Group Ltd.’s book to market ratio is at 0.178094 while the book to market mean difference is . This indicator tells you how a company is currently valued in terms of Book to Market compared to its average Book to Market over the past 10 years. It’s important to note that BM is the inverse of the Price to book ratio. Thus a high BM ratio means a company is undervalued. Strauss Group Ltd. (TASE:STRS) has seen free cash flow growth of 0.060698 and has a free cash flow score of 0.682792. Free Cash Flow Score (FCF Score) is a value that is calculated by combining Free cash flow growth with free cash flow stability. It thus gives you a combined indication of free cash flow quality.

Drilling down into some additional key near-term indicators we note that the Capex to PPE ratio stands at 0.086327 for Strauss Group Ltd. (TASE:STRS). The Capex to PPE ratio shows you how capital intensive a company is. Stocks with an increasing (year over year) ratio may be moving to be more capital intensive and often underperform the market. Higher Capex also often means lower Free Cash Flow (Operating cash flow – Capex) generation and lower dividends as companies don’t have the cash to pay dividends if they are investing more in the business.

In addition to Capex to PPE we can look at Cash Flow to Capex. This ration compares a stock’s operating cash flow to its capital expenditure and can identify if a firm can generate enough cash to meet investment needs. Investors are looking for a ratio greater than one, which indicates that the firm can meet that need. Comparing to other firms in the same industry is relevant for this ratio. Strauss Group Ltd. (TASE:STRS)’s Cash Flow to Capex stands at 3.497110.

Debt

In looking at some Debt ratios, Strauss Group Ltd. (TASE:STRS) has a debt to equity ratio of 1.22460 and a Free Cash Flow to Debt ratio of 0.167507. This ratio provides insight as to how high the firm’s total debt is compared to its free cash flow generated. In terms of Net Debt to EBIT, that ratio stands at 3.86323. This ratio reveals how easily a company is able to pay interest and capital on its net outstanding debt. The lower the ratio the better as that indicates that the company is able to meet its interest and capital payments. Lastly we’ll take note of the Net Debt to Market Value ratio. Strauss Group Ltd.’s ND to MV current stands at 0.183929. This ratio is calculated as follows: Net debt (Total debt minus Cash ) / Market value of the company.

Near-Term Growth Drilldown

Now we’ll take a look at some key growth data as decimals. One year cash flow growth ratio is calculated on a trailing 12 months basis and is a one year percentage growth of a firm’s cash flow from operations. This number stands at 0.32967 for Strauss Group Ltd. (TASE:STRS). The one year Growth EBIT ratio stands at 0.04842 and is a calculation of one year growth in earnings before interest and taxes. The one year EBITDA growth number stands at 0.09489 which is calculated similarly to EBIT Growth with just the addition of amortization.

Taking even a further look we note that the 1 year Free Cash Flow (FCF) Growth is at 0.29667. The one year growth in Net Profit after Tax is 0.17176 and lastly sales growth was 0.00000.

50/200 Simple Moving Average Cross

Strauss Group Ltd. (TASE:STRS) has a 1.00107 50/200 day moving average cross value. Cross SMA 50/200 (SMA = Simple Moving Average) and is calculated as follows:

Cross SMA 50/200 = 50 day moving average / 200day moving average. If the Cross SMA 50/200 value is greater than 1, it tell us that the 50 day moving average is above the 200 day moving average (golden cross), indicating an upward moving share price.

On the other hand if the Cross SMA 50/200 value is less than 1, this shows that the 50 day moving average is below the 200 day moving average (a death cross), and tells us that share prices has fallen recently and may continue to do so.

