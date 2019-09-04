Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Holding Tight to an F Score of 6

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) has a MF Rank of 7250. Developed by Joel Greenblatt, the purpose of the formula is to locate high quality companies that are trading at a reduced price. The formula uses ROIC and earnings yield ratios to find quality, undervalued stocks. In general, companies with the lowest combined rank may be the higher quality selections.

Investors may be interested in viewing the Gross Margin score on shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA). The name currently has a score of 50.00000. This score is derived from the Gross Margin (Marx) stability and growth over the previous eight years. The Gross Margin score lands on a scale from 1 to 100 where a score of 1 would be considered positive, and a score of 100 would be seen as negative.

We can now take a quick look at some historical stock price index data. Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) presently has a 10 month price index of 1.28921. The price index is calculated by dividing the current share price by the share price ten months ago. A ratio over one indicates an increase in share price over the period. A ratio lower than one shows that the price has decreased over that time period. Looking at some alternate time periods, the 12 month price index is 1.24961, the 24 month is 2.16494, and the 36 month is 3.55846. Narrowing in a bit closer, the 5 month price index is 1.22200, the 3 month is 0.92732, and the 1 month is currently 1.00532.

Watching some historical volatility numbers on shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA), we can see that the 12 month volatility is presently 39.467800. The 6 month volatility is 27.992500, and the 3 month is spotted at 24.797000. Following volatility data can help measure how much the stock price has fluctuated over the specified time period. Although past volatility action may help project future stock volatility, it may also be vastly different when taking into account other factors that may be driving price action during the measured time period.

Valuation Scores

Shifting gears, we can see that Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) has a Q.i. Value of 49.00000. The Q.i. Value ranks companies using four ratios. These ratios consist of EBITDA Yield, FCF Yield, Liquidity, and Earnings Yield. The purpose of the Q.i. Value is to help identify companies that are the most undervalued. Typically, the lower the value, the more undervalued the company tends to be.

At the time of writing, Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) has a Piotroski F-Score of 6. The F-Score may help discover companies with strengthening balance sheets. The score may also be used to spot the weak performers. Joseph Piotroski developed the F-Score which employs nine different variables based on the company financial statement. A single point is assigned to each test that a stock passes. Typically, a stock scoring an 8 or 9 would be seen as strong. On the other end, a stock with a score from 0-2 would be viewed as weak.

Strategic Education, Inc. has an M-score Beneish of -0.726129. This M-score model was developed by Messod Beneish in order to detect manipulation of financial statements. The score uses a combination of eight different variables. The specifics of the variables and formula can be found in the Beneish paper “The Detection of Earnings Manipulation”.