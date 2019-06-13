Stocks Under the Microscope: PDF Solutions, Inc. (NasdaqGS:PDFS), GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NasdaqGM:GLYC) Ratio & Valuation Review

The Price to book ratio is the current share price of a company divided by the book value per share. The Price to Book ratio for PDF Solutions, Inc. NasdaqGS:PDFS is 2.126343. A lower price to book ratio indicates that the stock might be undervalued. Similarly, Price to cash flow ratio is another helpful ratio in determining a company’s value. The Price to Cash Flow for PDF Solutions, Inc. (NasdaqGS:PDFS) is 42.237295. This ratio is calculated by dividing the market value of a company by cash from operating activities. Additionally, the price to earnings ratio is another popular way for analysts and investors to determine a company’s profitability. The price to earnings ratio for PDF Solutions, Inc. (NasdaqGS:PDFS) is -42.034211. This ratio is found by taking the current share price and dividing by earnings per share.

Many investors pay close attention to historical price movements when analyzing stocks. They may also take a deeper look into which sectors have been the best performers over the same time frame. Everyone seems to have an opinion on which way the market will move in the near-term. With the stock market still moving higher, many stock picks may still look really good. Reviewing specific stocks in the portfolio may help scout out the ones that may only be higher because of overall market levels. Predicting the next market shift is usually near impossible. Having the right stocks in the portfolio can help ease the investor’s mind no matter what the next few months brings in terms of volatility.

Further, we can see that PDF Solutions, Inc. (NasdaqGS:PDFS) has a Shareholder Yield of -0.009320 and a Shareholder Yield (Mebane Faber) of -0.03889. The first value is calculated by adding the dividend yield to the percentage of repurchased shares. The second value adds in the net debt repaid yield to the calculation. Shareholder yield has the ability to show how much money the firm is giving back to shareholders via a few different avenues. Companies may issue new shares and buy back their own shares. This may occur at the same time. Investors may also use shareholder yield to gauge a baseline rate of return.

Checking in on some valuation rankings, PDF Solutions, Inc. (NasdaqGS:PDFS) has a Value Composite score of 70. Developed by James O’Shaughnessy, the VC score uses five valuation ratios. These ratios are price to earnings, price to cash flow, EBITDA to EV, price to book value, and price to sales. The VC is displayed as a number between 1 and 100. In general, a company with a score closer to 0 would be seen as undervalued, and a score closer to 100 would indicate an overvalued company. Adding a sixth ratio, shareholder yield, we can view the Value Composite 2 score which is currently sitting at 71.

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NasdaqGS:PDFS) has a current MF Rank of 13077. Developed by hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt, the intention of the formula is to spot high quality companies that are trading at an attractive price. The formula uses ROIC and earnings yield ratios to find quality, undervalued stocks. In general, companies with the lowest combined rank may be the higher quality picks.

There are many different tools to determine whether a company is profitable or not. One of the most popular ratios is the “Return on Assets” (aka ROA). This score indicates how profitable a company is relative to its total assets. The Return on Assets for PDF Solutions, Inc. (NasdaqGS:PDFS) is -0.044067. This number is calculated by dividing net income after tax by the company’s total assets. A company that manages their assets well will have a higher return, while a company that manages their assets poorly will have a lower return.

The Piotroski F-Score is a scoring system between 1-9 that determines a firm’s financial strength. The score helps determine if a company’s stock is valuable or not. The Piotroski F-Score of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NasdaqGS:PDFS) is 2. A score of nine indicates a high value stock, while a score of one indicates a low value stock. The score is calculated by the return on assets (ROA), Cash flow return on assets (CFROA), change in return of assets, and quality of earnings. It is also calculated by a change in gearing or leverage, liquidity, and change in shares in issue. The score is also determined by change in gross margin and change in asset turnover.

Volatility/PI

Stock volatility is a percentage that indicates whether a stock is a desirable purchase. Investors look at the Volatility 12m to determine if a company has a low volatility percentage or not over the course of a year. The Volatility 12m of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NasdaqGS:PDFS) is 39.844200. This is calculated by taking weekly log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over one year annualized. The lower the number, a company is thought to have low volatility. The Volatility 3m is a similar percentage determined by the daily log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over 3 months. The Volatility 3m of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NasdaqGS:PDFS) is 31.637000. The Volatility 6m is the same, except measured over the course of six months. The Volatility 6m is 38.116500.

The Price Index is a ratio that indicates the return of a share price over a past period. The price index of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NasdaqGS:PDFS) for last month was 1.01970. This is calculated by taking the current share price and dividing by the share price one month ago. If the ratio is greater than 1, then that means there has been an increase in price over the month. If the ratio is less than 1, then we can determine that there has been a decrease in price. Similarly, investors look up the share price over 12 month periods. The Price Index 12m for PDF Solutions, Inc. (NasdaqGS:PDFS) is 0.98403.

Investors may be interested in viewing the Gross Margin score on shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NasdaqGS:PDFS). The name currently has a score of 40.00000. This score is derived from the Gross Margin (Marx) stability and growth over the previous eight years. The Gross Margin score lands on a scale from 1 to 100 where a score of 1 would be considered positive, and a score of 100 would be seen as negative.

New investors may be trying to figure out the best way to build a solid foundation with which to make future investing decisions. There are many different paths that an investor can take once they become familiar with the territory. Some investors will choose to study professional analyst research and recommendations. This can be very useful, but many investors may feel more comfortable doing their own research. Conducting stock research may involve looking at the fundamentals of a certain company. Understanding what kind of competitive advantage a company might have compared to others in their industry may help weed out some of the more undesirable stocks. Because there is no one way to properly conduct stock research, investors may need to try a few different methods in order to determine the best individual course of action.



The Price to Book ratio for GlycoMimetics, Inc. NasdaqGM:GLYC is 2.403259. The Price to Cash Flow for GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NasdaqGM:GLYC) is -9.760563. The price to earnings ratio for GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NasdaqGM:GLYC) is -9.112674.

One way to completely avoid market mistakes is to not invest at all. Of course, that could end up to be the greatest mistake of all. Investors will occasionally make some mistakes, as that comes with the territory. The key as with most things in life is to figure out how to learn from past mistakes and use that knowledge to make better decisions going forward. Pinpointing exactly what went wrong may help shed some light on what needs improvement. Sometimes, investors will suffer losses and become discouraged right out of the gate. The tendency is to then try to recoup losses by taking even bigger risks which can lead to complete disaster. One of the biggest differences between successful investors and failed investors is the willingness and ability to learn from past personal mistakes.

Checking in on some valuation rankings, GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NasdaqGM:GLYC) has a Value Composite score of 79. The Value Composite 2 score which is currently sitting at 81.

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NasdaqGM:GLYC) has a current MF Rank of 17557.

Further, we can see that GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NasdaqGM:GLYC) has a Shareholder Yield of -0.043738 and a Shareholder Yield (Mebane Faber) of -0.02504.

The Piotroski F-Score of GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NasdaqGM:GLYC) is 2.

Investors may be interested in viewing the Gross Margin score on shares of GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NasdaqGM:GLYC). The name currently has a score of 61.00000.

Volatility/PI

The Volatility 12m of GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NasdaqGM:GLYC) is 47.123800. The Volatility 3m of GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NasdaqGM:GLYC) is 49.826400. The Volatility 6m is 50.838400.

The price index of GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NasdaqGM:GLYC) for last month was 0.92024. The Price Index 12m for GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NasdaqGM:GLYC) is 0.59810.

The Return on Assets for GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NasdaqGM:GLYC) is -0.205500.

Investors will most likely make plenty of mistakes when dealing with the equity market. Learning from these mistakes is what will propel the individual forward. Those who don’t learn from their mistakes are destined to repeat, and failure might be right around the corner. Every investor strives to spot that uncovered stock before it explodes. However, chasing returns from big winners that have already made their moves may end up leaving the investor befuddled. Even though a stock has been hot, there is no guarantee that it will stay hot. Many investors may get stock tips from friends or colleagues. Of course the tips may be legitimate, but they could just be irrelevant. When it comes to stock picking strategies, investors might be best served to make sure that they have done the actual research themselves. Making trades based on tips or rumors may place the investor in a tough spot for future market success.