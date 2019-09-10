Stocks Under the Microscope: Arcimoto, Inc. (NasdaqCM:FUV), Global Graphics PLC (ENXTBR:GLOG) Ratio & Valuation Review

The Price to book ratio is the current share price of a company divided by the book value per share. The Price to Book ratio for Arcimoto, Inc. NasdaqCM:FUV is 12.130775. A lower price to book ratio indicates that the stock might be undervalued. Similarly, Price to cash flow ratio is another helpful ratio in determining a company’s value. The Price to Cash Flow for Arcimoto, Inc. (NasdaqCM:FUV) is -4.594201. This ratio is calculated by dividing the market value of a company by cash from operating activities. Additionally, the price to earnings ratio is another popular way for analysts and investors to determine a company’s profitability. The price to earnings ratio for Arcimoto, Inc. (NasdaqCM:FUV) is -4.719814. This ratio is found by taking the current share price and dividing by earnings per share.

Investors might be looking to find some bargains to add to the portfolio as we move closer towards the end of the year. Maybe some of the earlier portfolio picks don’t look as promising as they did a few months ago. There might also be a few names that have fallen off a cliff and do not look they will be returning to previous levels. Investors may be searching for a few overlooked stocks that the rest of the investing community has passed on for whatever reason. Nobody knows for sure what the next couple of quarters have in store. As earnings season kicks off, investors will be closely following the companies that manage to beat expectations by a wide margin.

There are many different tools to determine whether a company is profitable or not. One of the most popular ratios is the “Return on Assets” (aka ROA). This score indicates how profitable a company is relative to its total assets. The Return on Assets for Arcimoto, Inc. (NasdaqCM:FUV) is -0.966513. This number is calculated by dividing net income after tax by the company’s total assets. A company that manages their assets well will have a higher return, while a company that manages their assets poorly will have a lower return.

The Piotroski F-Score is a scoring system between 1-9 that determines a firm’s financial strength. The score helps determine if a company’s stock is valuable or not. The Piotroski F-Score of Arcimoto, Inc. (NasdaqCM:FUV) is 1. A score of nine indicates a high value stock, while a score of one indicates a low value stock. The score is calculated by the return on assets (ROA), Cash flow return on assets (CFROA), change in return of assets, and quality of earnings. It is also calculated by a change in gearing or leverage, liquidity, and change in shares in issue. The score is also determined by change in gross margin and change in asset turnover.

Investors may be interested in viewing the Gross Margin score on shares of Arcimoto, Inc. (NasdaqCM:FUV). The name currently has a score of 50. This score is derived from the Gross Margin (Marx) stability and growth over the previous eight years. The Gross Margin score lands on a scale from 1 to 100 where a score of 1 would be considered positive, and a score of 100 would be seen as negative.

Arcimoto, Inc. (NasdaqCM:FUV) has a current MF Rank of 17148. Developed by hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt, the intention of the formula is to spot high quality companies that are trading at an attractive price. The formula uses ROIC and earnings yield ratios to find quality, undervalued stocks. In general, companies with the lowest combined rank may be the higher quality picks.

Further, we can see that Arcimoto, Inc. (NasdaqCM:FUV) has a Shareholder Yield of -0.026886 and a Shareholder Yield (Mebane Faber) of -0.19458. The first value is calculated by adding the dividend yield to the percentage of repurchased shares. The second value adds in the net debt repaid yield to the calculation. Shareholder yield has the ability to show how much money the firm is giving back to shareholders via a few different avenues. Companies may issue new shares and buy back their own shares. This may occur at the same time. Investors may also use shareholder yield to gauge a baseline rate of return.

Checking in on some valuation rankings, Arcimoto, Inc. (NasdaqCM:FUV) has a Value Composite score of 98. Developed by James O’Shaughnessy, the VC score uses five valuation ratios. These ratios are price to earnings, price to cash flow, EBITDA to EV, price to book value, and price to sales. The VC is displayed as a number between 1 and 100. In general, a company with a score closer to 0 would be seen as undervalued, and a score closer to 100 would indicate an overvalued company. Adding a sixth ratio, shareholder yield, we can view the Value Composite 2 score which is currently sitting at 97.

Stock volatility is a percentage that indicates whether a stock is a desirable purchase. Investors look at the Volatility 12m to determine if a company has a low volatility percentage or not over the course of a year. The Volatility 12m of Arcimoto, Inc. (NasdaqCM:FUV) is 77.652. This is calculated by taking weekly log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over one year annualized. The lower the number, a company is thought to have low volatility. The Volatility 3m is a similar percentage determined by the daily log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over 3 months. The Volatility 3m of Arcimoto, Inc. (NasdaqCM:FUV) is 50.285. The Volatility 6m is the same, except measured over the course of six months. The Volatility 6m is 57.8507.

The Price Index is a ratio that indicates the return of a share price over a past period. The price index of Arcimoto, Inc. (NasdaqCM:FUV) for last month was 1.18333. This is calculated by taking the current share price and dividing by the share price one month ago. If the ratio is greater than 1, then that means there has been an increase in price over the month. If the ratio is less than 1, then we can determine that there has been a decrease in price. Similarly, investors look up the share price over 12 month periods. The Price Index 12m for Arcimoto, Inc. (NasdaqCM:FUV) is 0.86023.

With most types of investments, there is typically some level of risk. This is no different when dealing with the stock market. Investors have to decide how much risk is acceptable and plan accordingly. Many new stock market investors face the challenge of deciding where to begin. Following strategies that have proven to work in the past may be one way to go. Many investors will look to mimic the strategies of the most celebrated investors. Although this may be a good way to start, it may be necessary to fully understand every aspect that those successful investors examine. Blindly following trading plans without doing the proper research can lead to future trouble down the line if there is indeed a market shake-up.



The Price to Book ratio for Global Graphics PLC ENXTBR:GLOG is 1.82974. The Price to book ratio is the current share price of a company divided by the book value per share. A lower price to book ratio indicates that the stock might be undervalued. Similarly, Price to cash flow ratio is another helpful ratio in determining a company’s value. The Price to Cash Flow for Global Graphics PLC (ENXTBR:GLOG) is 15.045415. This ratio is calculated by dividing the market value of a company by cash from operating activities. Additionally, the price to earnings ratio is another popular way for analysts and investors to determine a company’s profitability. The price to earnings ratio for Global Graphics PLC (ENXTBR:GLOG) is 27.414769. This ratio is found by taking the current share price and dividing by earnings per share.

Global Graphics PLC (ENXTBR:GLOG) has a current MF Rank of 5276. Developed by hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt, the intention of the formula is to spot high quality companies that are trading at an attractive price. The formula uses ROIC and earnings yield ratios to find quality, undervalued stocks. In general, companies with the lowest combined rank may be the higher quality picks.

There are many different tools to determine whether a company is profitable or not. One of the most popular ratios is the “Return on Assets” (aka ROA). This score indicates how profitable a company is relative to its total assets. The Return on Assets for Global Graphics PLC (ENXTBR:GLOG) is 0.054853. This number is calculated by dividing net income after tax by the company’s total assets. A company that manages their assets well will have a higher return, while a company that manages their assets poorly will have a lower return.

The Piotroski F-Score is a scoring system between 1-9 that determines a firm’s financial strength. The score helps determine if a company’s stock is valuable or not. The Piotroski F-Score of Global Graphics PLC (ENXTBR:GLOG) is 6. A score of nine indicates a high value stock, while a score of one indicates a low value stock. The score is calculated by the return on assets (ROA), Cash flow return on assets (CFROA), change in return of assets, and quality of earnings. It is also calculated by a change in gearing or leverage, liquidity, and change in shares in issue. The score is also determined by change in gross margin and change in asset turnover.

Further, we can see that Global Graphics PLC (ENXTBR:GLOG) has a Shareholder Yield of -0.013311 and a Shareholder Yield (Mebane Faber) of -0.06001. The first value is calculated by adding the dividend yield to the percentage of repurchased shares. The second value adds in the net debt repaid yield to the calculation. Shareholder yield has the ability to show how much money the firm is giving back to shareholders via a few different avenues. Companies may issue new shares and buy back their own shares. This may occur at the same time. Investors may also use shareholder yield to gauge a baseline rate of return.

Stock volatility is a percentage that indicates whether a stock is a desirable purchase. Investors look at the Volatility 12m to determine if a company has a low volatility percentage or not over the course of a year. The Volatility 12m of Global Graphics PLC (ENXTBR:GLOG) is 18.702. This is calculated by taking weekly log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over one year annualized. The lower the number, a company is thought to have low volatility. The Volatility 3m is a similar percentage determined by the daily log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over 3 months. The Volatility 3m of Global Graphics PLC (ENXTBR:GLOG) is 29.5088. The Volatility 6m is the same, except measured over the course of six months. The Volatility 6m is 29.4772.

The Price Index is a ratio that indicates the return of a share price over a past period. The price index of Global Graphics PLC (ENXTBR:GLOG) for last month was 0.9726. This is calculated by taking the current share price and dividing by the share price one month ago. If the ratio is greater than 1, then that means there has been an increase in price over the month. If the ratio is less than 1, then we can determine that there has been a decrease in price. Similarly, investors look up the share price over 12 month periods. The Price Index 12m for Global Graphics PLC (ENXTBR:GLOG) is 0.94415.

Checking in on some valuation rankings, Global Graphics PLC (ENXTBR:GLOG) has a Value Composite score of 40. Developed by James O’Shaughnessy, the VC score uses five valuation ratios. These ratios are price to earnings, price to cash flow, EBITDA to EV, price to book value, and price to sales. The VC is displayed as a number between 1 and 100. In general, a company with a score closer to 0 would be seen as undervalued, and a score closer to 100 would indicate an overvalued company. Adding a sixth ratio, shareholder yield, we can view the Value Composite 2 score which is currently sitting at 49.

Investors may be interested in viewing the Gross Margin score on shares of Global Graphics PLC (ENXTBR:GLOG). The name currently has a score of 10. This score is derived from the Gross Margin (Marx) stability and growth over the previous eight years. The Gross Margin score lands on a scale from 1 to 100 where a score of 1 would be considered positive, and a score of 100 would be seen as negative.

Defining specific goals and creating an overall stock trading strategy can be a big help for the individual investor. Some investors are only interested in buy and hold strategies, while others will opt to try and capitalize on short-term market movements. Investors may also decide to do a little bit of both. They may choose a selection of stocks that they plan on holding for a long time, and they may choose others that they plan on holding for only a short period of time. Whichever way the investor decides to go, they should be prepared to complete all the research. Whether they want to study the fundamentals, technicals, or both, finding quality stocks may be at the forefront of the search.

