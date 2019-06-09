Stock With Upside & Dividend Yield: Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

If investors are looking for a stable dividend stock with upside, Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) could be one that fits the bill. The stock currently provides a dividend yield of 2.45% for the Financial company.

RECENT PERFORMANCE



Let’s take a look at how the stock has been performing recently. Over the past twelve months, Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)’s stock was 22.43%. Over the last week of the month, it was 3.58%, 9.18% over the last quarter, and 19.04% for the past six months.

Over the past 50 days, Washington Federal, Inc. stock’s -3.54% off of the high and 14.72% removed from the low. Their 52-Week High and Low are noted here. -7.23% (High), 32.55%, (Low).

FUNDAMENTAL ANALYSIS

Fundamental analysis examines the financial elements of a company, for example; sales, cash flow, profit and balance sheet. These numbers are then crunched to create theoretical valuations of companies.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) is the earnings made by a company divided by their number of shares. EPS enables the earnings of a company to easily be compared to their competitors. The higher the number, the more profit per dollar is being made on investor capital. Washington Federal, Inc.’s EPS for the trailing 12 months is 2.49. Their EPS should be compared to other companies in the Financial sector.

Price-to-Earnings Ratio is the current share price divided by annual earnings per share. P/E provides a number that details how many years of earnings it will take a stock to recoup the value of one share at current price levels. Easy to calculate and understand, P/E is an extremely common ratio that is used to compare valuations of stocks against each other relatively. Washington Federal, Inc.’s P/E ratio is 13.14.

Projected Earnings Growth (PEG) is a forward looking ratio based on anticipated earnings growth. PEG is created by dividing P/E by the projected rate of earnings growth. Washington Federal, Inc.’s PEG is 1.88.

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Technical analysts have little regard for the value of a company. They use historic price data to observe stock price patterns to predict the direction of that price going forward. Analysts use common formulas and ratios to accomplish this.

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)’s RSI (Relative Strength Index) is 56.75. RSI is a technical indicator of price momentum, comparing the size of recent gains to the size of recent losses and establishes oversold and overbought positions.

