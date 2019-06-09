Stock With Upside & Dividend Yield: Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN)

If investors are looking for a solid dividend stock with upside potential, Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) could be one that ticks all the boxes. The stock currently provides a dividend yield of 5.91% for the Financial company. Research analysts covering the stock are projecting that it will reach $39.30 within the next year.Dealing with the ups and down of the stock market is something that most investors will encounter at some point. Everyone wants to feel that thrill of seeing that big winner soar, and nobody wants to see that loser keep sinking. Figuring out how to best approach the stock market can take up a lot of time and energy. There are many strategies that investors can use when purchasing stocks for the portfolio. Some of these strategies may be riskier than others. Determining a comfortable level of risk appetite may be highly important for the individual investor. It is important to remember that there are no guarantees in the stock market. New investors may have to learn that there is rarely any substitute for hard work and tireless research. Many investors jump in head first and find this out the hard way. Realizing that there is no guaranteed strategy for stock picking might help the investor stay focused and grounded while building up the portfolio.

Let’s take a look at how the stock has been performing recently. Over the past twelve months, Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN)’s stock was 20.20%. Over the last week of the month, it was 2.52%, 9.60% over the last quarter, and 7.29% for the past six months.

Over the past 50 days, Main Street Capital Corporation stock’s -0.93% off of the high and 9.39% removed from the low. Their 52-Week High and Low are noted here. -0.93% (High), 27.20%, (Low).

Fundamental analysis examines the financial elements of a company, for example; sales, cash flow, profit and balance sheet. These numbers are then crunched to create theoretical valuations of companies.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) is the earnings made by a company divided by their number of shares. EPS enables the earnings of a company to easily be compared to their competitors. The higher the number, the more profit per dollar is being made on investor capital. Main Street Capital Corporation’s EPS for the trailing 12 months is 2.77. Their EPS should be compared to other companies in the Financial sector.

Price-to-Earnings Ratio is the current share price divided by annual earnings per share. P/E provides a number that details how many years of earnings it will take a stock to recoup the value of one share at current price levels. Easy to calculate and understand, P/E is an extremely common ratio that is used to compare valuations of stocks against each other relatively. Main Street Capital Corporation’s P/E ratio is 14.69.

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Technical analysts have little regard for the value of a company. They use historic price data to observe stock price patterns to predict the direction of that price going forward. Analysts use common formulas and ratios to accomplish this.

Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN)’s RSI (Relative Strength Index) is 59.17. RSI is a technical indicator of price momentum, comparing the size of recent gains to the size of recent losses and establishes oversold and overbought positions.

Investors are typically searching far and wide for any little advantage they can get in the stock market. Short-term traders using technical analysis may be looking to score quick profits by capitalizing on the fluctuations of stock prices. There are many different technical indicators that traders can choose to study. Some traders may find an indicator that works great by itself. Others may use a combination of multiple indicators to help spot trends and patterns. Many active traders will keep a close eye on a particular stock when it is nearing a new high or new low that hasn’t been touched in some time. Studying historical stock price action may lend some insight into whether or not a stock is likely to break out past the new high, or plummet further to a much lower low. Staying on top of the action may be crucial when frequently entering and exiting trades.