Stock With Upside & Dividend Yield: Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO)

If investors are looking for a stable dividend stock with upside, Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) could be one that fits the bill. The stock currently provides a dividend yield of 2.00% for the Utilities company. Sell-side analysts covering the shares are projecting that it will reach $105.00 within the next 12-18 months. This is a solid upside to a recent tick of $104.75. On a consensus basis, analysts have a Buy/Sell rating of 2.20, which is based on a 1 to 5 scale where 1 represents a Strong Buy and 5 a Strong Sell.



RECENT PERFORMANCE



Let’s take a look at how the stock has been performing recently. Over the past twelve months, Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO)’s stock was 12.97%. Over the last week of the month, it was 1.58%, 2.70% over the last quarter, and 5.28% for the past six months.

Over the past 50 days, Atmos Energy Corporation stock’s -0.42% off of the high and 6.17% removed from the low. Their 52-Week High and Low are noted here. -0.42% (High), 23.47%, (Low).

FUNDAMENTAL ANALYSIS

Fundamental analysis examines the financial elements of a company, for example; sales, cash flow, profit and balance sheet. These numbers are then crunched to create theoretical valuations of companies.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) is the earnings made by a company divided by their number of shares. EPS enables the earnings of a company to easily be compared to their competitors. The higher the number, the more profit per dollar is being made on investor capital. Atmos Energy Corporation’s EPS for the trailing 12 months is 4.22. Their EPS should be compared to other companies in the Utilities sector.

Price-to-Earnings Ratio is the current share price divided by annual earnings per share. P/E provides a number that details how many years of earnings it will take a stock to recoup the value of one share at current price levels. Easy to calculate and understand, P/E is an extremely common ratio that is used to compare valuations of stocks against each other relatively. Atmos Energy Corporation’s P/E ratio is 24.85.

Projected Earnings Growth (PEG) is a forward looking ratio based on anticipated earnings growth. PEG is created by dividing P/E by the projected rate of earnings growth. Atmos Energy Corporation’s PEG is 3.85.

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Technical analysts have little regard for the value of a company. They use historic price data to observe stock price patterns to predict the direction of that price going forward. Analysts use common formulas and ratios to accomplish this.

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO)’s RSI (Relative Strength Index) is 60.79. RSI is a technical indicator of price momentum, comparing the size of recent gains to the size of recent losses and establishes oversold and overbought positions.

There are so many different aspects to address when attempting to trade the stock market. With all the information available, it can become stressful trying to make sense of everything. Investors who are able to prioritize useful data may be able to make better big picture decisions. Even when all the research is done and the numbers have been crunched, investors still may find themselves forced with the tough decision of when to buy a specific equity. Doing the due diligence and being prepared can be a great asset when forced into a tough situation. Knowing when to pounce on an opportunity can be just as important as knowing when to exit a bad trade. As humans, investors will always be prone to making mistakes. Investors who are able to identify and learn from those mistakes might find themselves in a much better position over the long run.