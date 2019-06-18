Stock With Track Record & Analyst Upside: Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) shares have been experiencing accelerated earnings and sales growth over the past five years. Over that time frame the firm has seen earnings growth of 7.80% and sales growth of 5.20%.

After an investor has figured out their financial and investment goals, they may be interested in designing a specific stock portfolio that will serve those goals and help create and sustain profits well into the future. There is an overwhelming amount of information available on creating winning stock portfolios. Some strategies will work well for certain individuals, and some strategies will not. Understanding the challenges that are involved with creating the perfect portfolio may help the investor ascertain how much time is needed to properly manage the portfolio. Some investors will want to be hands on and do everything. Others will seek and employ the expertise of industry professionals.

While the firm has enjoyed the upward movement, it’s important to look at analyst expectations and where the company is headed from here. On a consensus basis, analysts are projecting EPS growth of 8.44% for next year and have a $104.14 one year price target on the stock. The stock recently traded at $79.12.

RECENT PERFORMANCE

Let’s take a look at how the stock has been performing recently. Over the past twelve months, Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)‘s stock was 9.61%. Over the last week of the month, it was -1.09%, -6.68% over the last quarter, and 2.57% for the past six months.

Earnings Per Share (EPS):

EPS is what each share is worth and indicates how much money their sharehoders would acquire if the company was to pay out all of its profits. Earnings Per Share is computed by dividing the profit total by its share total. If a company’s profit is $800 million and there are 40 million shares, then the EPS is $20. EPS is a fantastic way to compare and contrast companies in the same industry. When a company shows a steady upwards earnings trend, it is a good indicator that the company will dominate companies with a more volatile earnings trend. Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)’s EPS is 5.67. Last year, their EPS growth was 26.60% while their EPS growth over the past five years is 7.80%. Analysts are predicting Crane Co.’s stock to grow 8.44% over the next year and 11.55% over the next five.

When putting hard earned money at risk, investors will want to look at all the angles in order to make sure that no stone is left unturned when building the stock portfolio. With so many different stocks available to trade, investors may need to figure out a way to make the selection process manageable. Some investors may choose to start with industry research first and eventually filter down to individual stock picks. Others may want to start at the individual stock level and go from there. Whatever the approach the investor chooses, putting in the time and effort might greatly help the long-term performance of the stock portfolio.

Nothing contained in this publication is intended to constitute legal, tax, securities, or investment advice, nor an opinion regarding the appropriateness of any investment, nor a solicitation of any type. The general information contained in this publication should not be acted upon without obtaining specific legal, tax, and investment advice from a licensed professional.