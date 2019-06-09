Stock With Track Record & Analyst Upside: California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) shares have been experiencing accelerated earnings and sales growth over the past five years. Over that time frame the firm has seen earnings growth of 34.40% and sales growth of 3.60%.

While the firm has enjoyed the upward movement, it’s important to look at analyst expectations and where the company is headed from here. On a consensus basis, analysts are projecting EPS growth of 15.71% for next year and have a $46.50 one year price target on the stock. The stock recently traded at $50.20.

RECENT PERFORMANCE

Let’s take a look at how the stock has been performing recently. Over the past twelve months, California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)‘s stock was 5.33%. Over the last week of the month, it was 1.99%, -4.49% over the last quarter, and 15.11% for the past six months.

Earnings Per Share (EPS):

EPS is what each share is worth and indicates how much money their sharehoders would acquire if the company was to pay out all of its profits. Earnings Per Share is computed by dividing the profit total by its share total. If a company’s profit is $800 million and there are 40 million shares, then the EPS is $20. EPS is a fantastic way to compare and contrast companies in the same industry. When a company shows a steady upwards earnings trend, it is a good indicator that the company will dominate companies with a more volatile earnings trend. California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)’s EPS is 4.36. Last year, their EPS growth was 18.50% while their EPS growth over the past five years is 34.40%. Analysts are predicting California Water Service Group’s stock to grow 15.71% over the next year and 9.80% over the next five.

