Stock Watch: Hull Moving Average at 36.75433333 for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Traders often employ unique systems when trying to beat the stock market. There are many different trading strategies or systems that can be used. New traders may find out very quickly that trading without a plan is a recipe for ruin. When starting out, it may require a lot of focus and dedication just to stay afloat. With more experience and hard work, traders may be able to eventually scoop up some of those profits that they were expecting when they started out. Some traders may have a few big wins right out of the gate. This may lead to overconfidence in the future if the proper precautions are not taken. Traders constantly need to be paying attention to everything that is going with the stock market. Moves can happen in the blink of an eye and without any notice. Being prepared to take a position at a moment’s notice can pay off big when the opportunity arises.

Tracking some one month stock pivot points on shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR), we note that the Classic Pivot is 37.99333333, the Classic resistance 1 is 41.37666667, and the Classic support 1 is presently 35.55666667. The Fibonacci one month pivot is 37.99333333 while the Fibonacci support 1 pivot is 35.77009333, and the Fibonacci support 2 is 34.39657333. Looking at one month Woodie pivot, we note the level at 38.385. The Woodie support 1 pivot is 36.34, and the Woodie resistance 1 pivot is 42.16.

Traders focusing on technical analysis may be interested in following the Awesome Oscillator level. Currently, the reading is -1.00816235. Typically, when the Awesome Oscillator moves above the zero line, this would indicate that the short term momentum is rising quicker than the long term momentum. A cross below the zero line would indicate that short term momentum is dropping faster than the long term momentum.

Traders following shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) may have noted that the stock most recently closed at 36.73. Going back a full-year, the stock has seen a change of -42.85714286 over that stretch. Taking the focus in to more recent action, shares have seen a move of -5.65262076 over the last week. Over the prior month, the stock has moved -12.61304141. Over the past three months, the stock has moved -12.65461465.

There are multiple moving average indicators that traders may rely on when conducting stock research. One of the most popular is the Simple Moving Average. The SMA is unweighted, meaning that each period in the set of data is weighted equally. Looking at some SMA levels, we can see that the 10 day is 37.7775, the 20 day is 38.03051, and the 30 day is 37.71600667. Tracking some other time periods, we note that the 50 day SMA is 39.292378 , the 100 day is 43.006643 , and the 200 day SMA is currently 43.7313465.

Tracking the Hull Moving Average, we note that the current level is 36.75433333. The Hull Moving Average was introduced by Alan Hull. Swing traders often use this indicator in combination with other signals in order to help identify possible entry and exit spots.

Expanding the technical focus for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR), we see that the Keltner Channels 20 day upper band is 38.83117878, and the 20 day lower band is36.98109853. The Keltner Channels indicator is similar to Bollinger Bands and Moving Average Envelopes.

Many new traders will jump right into the market without any concrete plan. They may be highly optimistic, but will soon realize that it takes more than optimism to secure profits in the stock market. Successful traders are usually good at having a backup plan for every trade. This may seem unnecessary to some, but when the harsh reality of a losing trade comes into the picture, it can be hard to rebound after taking a big hit. Rushing into trades to try and cover recent losses may also leave the trader on the outside looking in. Taking a rationalized approach may help the trader ride out the bumpy patches when they inevitably come.

Many traders will look to optimize stock trades by using various technical indicators. The Ichimoku Cloud indicator is highly flexible and is commonly used in conjunction with the RSI to help confirm momentum and overall trends. Let’s focus on a few different Ichimoku readings for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR):

Ichimoku Cloud Base Line: 37.52

Ichimoku Cloud Conversion Line: 38.0825

Ichimoku Lead 1: 40.6575

Ichimoku Lead 2: 44.9375