Stock Valuations in Focus for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY), Vesuvius plc (LSE:VSVS)

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has an ERP5 rank of 6976. The ERP5 Rank is an investment tool that analysts use to discover undervalued companies. The ERP5 looks at the Price to Book ratio, Earnings Yield, ROIC and 5 year average ROIC. The lower the ERP5 rank, the more undervalued a company is thought to be.

Investing in the stock market comes with inherent risk. Some stocks are much riskier than others, but there will always be some level of risk no matter which stocks are chosen. Individual investors managing their own portfolios are constantly on the lookout for investing tips or some kind of information that may confirm their gut feeling about a certain stock. Investors may want to be wary when listening to stock investment advice from friends, family members, or even trusted colleagues. People are usually quick to tell others about the winning stocks that they have picked in the past, but they may not be very forthcoming about discussing those portfolio clunkers. After hearing about the next big stock, investors can always do the research and check the prospect out for themselves.



The FCF Yield 5yr Average is calculated by taking the five year average free cash flow of a company, and dividing it by the current enterprise value. Enterprise Value is calculated by taking the market capitalization plus debt, minority interest and preferred shares, minus total cash and cash equivalents. The average FCF of a company is determined by looking at the cash generated by operations of the company. The Free Cash Flow Yield 5 Year Average of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) is 0.023304.

The EBITDA Yield is a great way to determine a company’s profitability. This number is calculated by dividing a company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization by the company’s enterprise value. Enterprise Value is calculated by taking the market capitalization plus debt, minority interest and preferred shares, minus total cash and cash equivalents. The EBITDA Yield for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) is 0.113919.

The Earnings to Price yield of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) is 0.036239. This is calculated by taking the earnings per share and dividing it by the last closing share price. This is one of the most popular methods investors use to evaluate a company’s financial performance. Earnings Yield is calculated by taking the operating income or earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) and dividing it by the Enterprise Value of the company. The Earnings Yield for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) is 0.044725.

Earnings Yield helps investors measure the return on investment for a given company. Similarly, the Earnings Yield Five Year Average is the five year average operating income or EBIT divided by the current enterprise value. The Earnings Yield Five Year average for Dycom Industries, Inc. is 0.066035.

The Q.i. Value of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) is 44.00000. The Q.i. Value is another helpful tool in determining if a company is undervalued or not. The Q.i. Value is calculated using the following ratios: EBITDA Yield, Earnings Yield, FCF Yield, and Liquidity. The lower the Q.i. value, the more undervalued the company is thought to be.

The M-Score, conceived by accounting professor Messod Beneish, is a model for detecting whether a company has manipulated their earnings numbers or not. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has an M-Score of -999.000000. The M-Score is based on 8 different variables: Days’ sales in receivables index, Gross Margin Index, Asset Quality Index, Sales Growth Index, Depreciation Index, Sales, General and Administrative expenses Index, Leverage Index and Total Accruals to Total Assets. A score higher than -1.78 is an indicator that the company might be manipulating their numbers.

The Value Composite One (VC1) is a method that investors use to determine a company’s value. The VC1 of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) is 35. A company with a value of 0 is thought to be an undervalued company, while a company with a value of 100 is considered an overvalued company. The VC1 is calculated using the price to book value, price to sales, EBITDA to EV, price to cash flow, and price to earnings. Similarly, the Value Composite Two (VC2) is calculated with the same ratios, but adds the Shareholder Yield. The Value Composite Two of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) is 44.

Investors may be interested in viewing the Gross Margin score on shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). The name currently has a score of 20.00000. This score is derived from the Gross Margin (Marx) stability and growth over the previous eight years. The Gross Margin score lands on a scale from 1 to 100 where a score of 1 would be considered positive, and a score of 100 would be seen as negative.

At the time of writing, Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has a Piotroski F-Score of 3. The F-Score may help discover companies with strengthening balance sheets. The score may also be used to spot the weak performers. Joseph Piotroski developed the F-Score which employs nine different variables based on the company financial statement. A single point is assigned to each test that a stock passes. Typically, a stock scoring an 8 or 9 would be seen as strong. On the other end, a stock with a score from 0-2 would be viewed as weak.

The investing world can be an exciting yet scary place. It is an ever-changing environment filled with profits, losses, and everything in-between. There are always new challenges waiting right around the corner for the individual investor. Just when things seem stable and steady, some unexpected event can send markets into a tizzy. Most investors try hard to create a stock portfolio that can stand on its own during the stormy periods. Unsettling market conditions come with the territory, but knowing how to deal with these conditions can separate the winners from the losers over the long run.

Vesuvius plc (LSE:VSVS) has an ERP5 rank of 1949. The ERP5 Rank is an investment tool that analysts use to discover undervalued companies. It looks at the stock’s Price to Book ratio, Earnings Yield, ROIC and 5 year average ROIC. The lower the rank, the more undervalued a company is considered to be.

Investing in the stock market offers the potential for big returns. On the flip side, investors can also experience major losses when trading equities. Investors are typically trying their best to maximize returns while limiting losses. Figuring out the best way to do this is no easy proposition. There may be periods where everything seems to be working out, and the returns are rolling in. There may be other times when nothing seems to be going right, and the losses start to pile up. Nobody can predict with pinpoint certainty which way the market will shift in the future. Preparing the portfolio for multiple scenarios can help the investor stick it out when the waters get choppy. Having a properly diversified stock portfolio may help investors ride out the turbulence when it inevitably takes control of the market.



The Q.i. Value of Vesuvius plc (LSE:VSVS) is 10.00000. The Q.i. Value is another helpful tool in determining if a company is undervalued or not. The Q.i. Value is calculated using the following ratios: EBITDA Yield, Earnings Yield, FCF Yield, and Liquidity. The lower the Q.i. value, the more undervalued the company is thought to be.

The EBITDA Yield is a great way to determine a company’s profitability. This number is calculated by dividing a company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization by the company’s enterprise value. Enterprise Value is calculated by taking the market capitalization plus debt, minority interest and preferred shares, minus total cash and cash equivalents. The EBITDA Yield for Vesuvius plc (LSE:VSVS) is 0.130857.

The Earnings to Price yield of Vesuvius plc (LSE:VSVS) is 0.093994. This is calculated by taking the earnings per share and dividing it by the last closing share price. This is one of the most popular methods investors use to evaluate a company’s financial performance. Earnings Yield is calculated by taking the operating income or earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) and dividing it by the Enterprise Value of the company. The Earnings Yield for Vesuvius plc LSE:VSVS is 0.101362. Earnings Yield helps investors measure the return on investment for a given company. Similarly, the Earnings Yield Five Year Average is the five year average operating income or EBIT divided by the current enterprise value. The Earnings Yield Five Year average for Vesuvius plc is 0.067882.

The FCF Yield 5yr Average is calculated by taking the five year average free cash flow of a company, and dividing it by the current enterprise value. Enterprise Value is calculated by taking the market capitalization plus debt, minority interest and preferred shares, minus total cash and cash equivalents. The average FCF of a company is determined by looking at the cash generated by operations of the company. The Free Cash Flow Yield 5 Year Average of Vesuvius plc (LSE:VSVS) is 0.035581.

The Price to book ratio is the current share price of a company divided by the book value per share. The Price to Book ratio for Vesuvius plc LSE:VSVS is 1.161225. A lower price to book ratio indicates that the stock might be undervalued. Similarly, Price to cash flow ratio is another helpful ratio in determining a company’s value. The Price to Cash Flow for Vesuvius plc (LSE:VSVS) is 8.324423. This ratio is calculated by dividing the market value of a company by cash from operating activities. Additionally, the price to earnings ratio is another popular way for analysts and investors to determine a company’s profitability. The price to earnings ratio for Vesuvius plc (LSE:VSVS) is 10.638986. This ratio is found by taking the current share price and dividing by earnings per share.

The Value Composite One (VC1) is a method that investors use to determine a company’s value. The VC1 of Vesuvius plc (LSE:VSVS) is 15. A company with a value of 0 is thought to be an undervalued company, while a company with a value of 100 is considered an overvalued company. The VC1 is calculated using the price to book value, price to sales, EBITDA to EV, price to cash flow, and price to earnings. Similarly, the Value Composite Two (VC2) is calculated with the same ratios, but adds the Shareholder Yield. The Value Composite Two of Vesuvius plc (LSE:VSVS) is 10.

Stock volatility is a percentage that indicates whether a stock is a desirable purchase. Investors look at the Volatility 12m to determine if a company has a low volatility percentage or not over the course of a year. The Volatility 12m of Vesuvius plc (LSE:VSVS) is 29.292900. This is calculated by taking weekly log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over one year annualized. The lower the number, a company is thought to have low volatility. The Volatility 3m is a similar percentage determined by the daily log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over 3 months. The Volatility 3m of Vesuvius plc (LSE:VSVS) is 24.599400. The Volatility 6m is the same, except measured over the course of six months. The Volatility 6m is 25.405700.

The MF Rank (aka the Magic Formula) is a formula that pinpoints a valuable company trading at a good price. The formula is calculated by looking at companies that have a high earnings yield as well as a high return on invested capital. The MF Rank of Vesuvius plc (LSE:VSVS) is 2513. A company with a low rank is considered a good company to invest in. The Magic Formula was introduced in a book written by Joel Greenblatt, entitled, “The Little Book that Beats the Market”.

The Piotroski F-Score is a scoring system between 1-9 that determines a firm’s financial strength. The score helps determine if a company’s stock is valuable or not. The Piotroski F-Score of Vesuvius plc (LSE:VSVS) is 7. A score of nine indicates a high value stock, while a score of one indicates a low value stock. The score is calculated by the return on assets (ROA), Cash flow return on assets (CFROA), change in return of assets, and quality of earnings. It is also calculated by a change in gearing or leverage, liquidity, and change in shares in issue. The score is also determined by change in gross margin and change in asset turnover.

There are many different tools to determine whether a company is profitable or not. One of the most popular ratios is the “Return on Assets” (aka ROA). This score indicates how profitable a company is relative to its total assets. The Return on Assets for Vesuvius plc (LSE:VSVS) is 0.058359. This number is calculated by dividing net income after tax by the company’s total assets. A company that manages their assets well will have a higher return, while a company that manages their assets poorly will have a lower return.

Investors are usually trying to figure out the best strategy to use when tackling the equity market. Because there is no one perfect method for picking winning stocks, investors may have to try various techniques before they get it right. There are many different factors that can affect the financial health of a company, and this makes it hard to concoct a formula that works well across the board. Studying all the data can help with investing decisions, but it is typically more important to be focusing on the right information. Knowing exactly what data should be studied may only come by logging many hours of research.