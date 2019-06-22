Stock Valuation Recap for Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)

Focusing in on the valuation of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX), we can take a look at several ratios. One of the quickest ways to determine the projected value of a stock is the price to earnings growth, or PEG ratio. This formula was popularized by Peter Lynch and according to his calculations, a stock which is fairly valued will have a price to earnings ratio equal to its rate of growth. Simply put, a stock with a PEG ratio of 1 would be considered fairly valued.

A stock with a ratio of under 1.0 would be undervalued and a stock with a PEG over 1.0 would be considered over valued. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. currently has a PEG ratio of 1.39.As the next earnings season comes into focus, investors will be keeping watch on the performance of companies that they own. A company that continually exceeds earnings projections is most likely on the right track. On the other end of the spectrum, a company that frequently misses earnings projections might provide some insight to the fact that something isn’t right. Although it is important to keep track of earnings estimates and results, it shouldn’t be the only thing that the investor is looking at regarding the stock. Just because a company misses or beats expectations for one quarter may not mean anything super special. Tracking performance over a longer period of time can help paint the bigger picture of what is going on with the company. Sharp investors often have the ability to look deeper into the numbers to see the actual causes of an earnings hit or miss. Of course estimates are just that, estimates, and some analysts may be more accurate than others.

Most importantly investors want to know where the stock is headed from here. In order to get a sense of Wall Street sentiment, we can look to equity research analyst estimates. On a one to five ratings scale where 1.0 indicates a Strong Buy, 2.0 indicates a Buy, 3.0 a Hold, 4.0 a Sell and 5.0 a Stong Sell. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) currently has an average analyst recommendation of 2.70 according to analysts. This is the average number based on the total brokerage firms taken into consideration by Beta Systems Research. The same analysts have a future one-year price target of $21.11 on the shares.

Technical Indicators

In addition to sell-side rational, we can also take a look at some technical indicators. The stock is currently -2.05% away from its 50-day simple moving average and 0.52% away from the 200 day average. Based on a recent trade, the shares are -19.74% away from the 52-week high and 26.92% from the 52-week low. The RSI (Relative Strength Index), which shows price strength by comparing upward and downward close to close movements. An RSI approaching 70 is typically deemed to be nearing overbought status and could be ripe for a pullback. Alternatively an RSI nearing 30 indicates that the stock could be getting oversold and might be considered undervalued. The RSI for Shell Midstream Partners, L.P.(NYSE:SHLX) currently stands at 44.53.

Performance

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has posted trailing 12 months earnings of $1.78 per share. The company has seen a change of 17.00% earnings per share this year. Analysts are predicting 0.33% for the company next year. The firm is yielding 20.90% return on assets and 12.20% return on equity.

Investors are constantly looking to find winning stocks that have been largely overlooked. With markets still riding high, this may not be the easiest thing in the world right now. Finding those perfect stocks before they become household names may take a lot of research and homework. Many investors will apply various strategies for picking stocks. If there was one that worked for everybody, it would make things super easy. Of course, this is not the case. Obviously, there are no guarantees in the stock market. Some investors may only focus on the fundamentals of a company and completely ignore the technicals. Others may choose to only watch technicals and never take a look at the underlying company information. Combining both areas of research may help give a better feel of what is going on with the stock in the long term and the short term. Individual investors who manage their own portfolios may need to put in a lot more time than those who don’t. Successful investors often have an uncanny way of filtering out the noise and keeping their focus on the right information.

