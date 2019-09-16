Stock Valuation Recap for ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Focusing in on the valuation of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN), we can take a look at several ratios. One of the quickest ways to determine the projected value of a stock is the price to earnings growth, or PEG ratio. This formula was popularized by Peter Lynch and according to his calculations, a stock which is fairly valued will have a price to earnings ratio equal to its rate of growth. Simply put, a stock with a PEG ratio of 1 would be considered fairly valued.

A stock with a ratio of under 1.0 would be undervalued and a stock with a PEG over 1.0 would be considered over valued. ADTRAN, Inc. currently has a PEG ratio of 209.60.As any seasoned investor knows, markets can move up or down in the blink of an eye. Investors who attempt to beat the market without creating a plan may find themselves grasping at straws down the line. Building a plan that included the right level of risk may be different for every individual. Managing risk and staying on top of the stock portfolio can help investors ride out the storm when it eventually rolls in. Anybody who manages their own portfolio knows that it can be extremely challenging at times. Finding a consistent process that works when markets become volatile can be a big help to the investor. Controlling emotions and conducting the necessary research can help the investor make the difficult decisions when they crop up.

Most importantly investors want to know where the stock is headed from here. In order to get a sense of Wall Street sentiment, we can look to equity research analyst estimates. On a one to five ratings scale where 1.0 indicates a Strong Buy, 2.0 indicates a Buy, 3.0 a Hold, 4.0 a Sell and 5.0 a Stong Sell. ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) currently has an average analyst recommendation of 2.90 according to analysts. This is the average number based on the total brokerage firms taken into consideration by Beta Systems Research. The same analysts have a future one-year price target of $14.00 on the shares.

In addition to sell-side rational, we can also take a look at some technical indicators. The stock is currently -1.72% away from its 50-day simple moving average and -15.83% away from the 200 day average. Based on a recent trade, the shares are -39.03% away from the 52-week high and 16.63% from the 52-week low. The RSI (Relative Strength Index), which shows price strength by comparing upward and downward close to close movements.

An RSI approaching 70 is typically deemed to be nearing overbought status and could be ripe for a pullback. Alternatively an RSI nearing 30 indicates that the stock could be getting oversold and might be considered undervalued. The RSI for ADTRAN, Inc.(NASDAQ:ADTN) currently stands at 60.13.

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) has posted trailing 12 months earnings of $0.02 per share. The company has seen a change of -166.40% earnings per share this year. Analysts are predicting 35.21% for the company next year. The firm is yielding -3.00% return on assets and -4.30% return on equity.

Investors may be trying to gauge the current business cycle phase and how that could potentially impact the portfolio. Business cycles can be one way to analyze portfolio performance. Early on in the cycle, profits tend to grow rapidly, sales tend to improve, and activity rebounds. In the middle of a cycle, growth may be peaking, strong credit growth may still be seen, and policy may swing neutral. Toward the later stages, growth may be moderate, earnings may come under pressure, and credit may tighten. Heading into a period of recession, credit may completely dry up, profits may decline sharply, and there may be policy easing. Investors will often have to adjust portfolio holdings that reflect the current state of a business cycle.

