Stock Update for Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Taking a quick look at some possible support and resistance levels on shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA), we can see that the 52-week high is currently 26.01, and the 52-week low is currently 19.43. When shares are trading close to the 52-week high or 52-week low, investors may be watching for a move through either level. Checking in on recent action, we note that the stock has been trading near the $25.41 level. Investors may also want to keep an eye on historical price activity. During the past 12 weeks, the stock has moved 14.1%. Looking further back to the start of the calendar year, we can see that shares have moved 24.07%. Over the past 4 weeks, shares have seen a change of 1.48%. Over the last 5 trading days, the stock has moved 5.57%. Investors will be monitoring stock activity over the next few sessions to try and decipher which way the momentum is leaning.

Technical traders may be following indicators to help spot possible entry and exit points. The two main types of indicators are lagging and leading. The leading indicator precedes stock price movements which can be used as a predictor. Lagging indicators may be used as confirmation as they follow price action. Lagging indicators may be highly useful when the market is trending, and leading indicators may be the strongest when the market is moving sideways. Indicators that stay within a certain range are referred to as oscillators. These common indicators are usually monitored for trading signals when the reading gets close to a specific level.

Analysts have set a target price on shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA). The current consensus price target is $34. Wall Street analysts often provide price target projections on stocks that they cover. Price target projections can be created using a wide variety of methods. Many investors will closely track stock target prices, especially when analysts make updates. A thorough research report will generally offer detailed reasoning for a certain target projection. Some investors may watch sell-side targets very closely and use the information to help with their own stock research.

Sell-side analysts have the capability of providing stock ratings for companies that they cover. According to analysts polled by Zacks Research, the current average broker rating on shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) is 1. This average rating includes analysts who have offered Sell, Buy and Hold ratings on the stock. This rating falls on a numeric scale from 1 to 5. A score of 1 would indicate a Buy recommendation, and a score of 5 would represent a Sell recommendation. Out of all the analysts offering ratings, 2 have pegged the stock a Strong Buy or Buy, based on data provided by Zacks Research.

Tracking the current quarter consensus EPS estimate for Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA), we have noted that the number is currently 0.56. This estimate is using 1 contributing analysts polled by Zacks Research. For the last quarter, the company posted a quarterly EPS of 0.4. Sell-side Wall Street analysts study companies and provide their opinions of where the stock might be going in the future. A lot of weight is given to analyst estimates, and earnings beats or misses revolve around these predictions. Sometimes these estimates are very close to the actual, and other times they are not. When a company announces actual earnings results, a large surprise factor can result in increased volatility. If a company beats estimates and posts a positive earnings surprise, the stock may see a near-term bump in price. On the flip side, a negative surprise may move the stock lower. Based on the unknown, many investors may choose to trade with caution around earnings releases.

Traders using technical analysis typically believe that all the needed information to trade a specific stock can be spotted in the charts. These traders are generally taking a shorter-term view when studying the market. Technical analysts are usually striving to spot the directional trend of a stock. Trends may be noted as upward, downward, or sideways. Many technicians will rely heavily on support and resistance levels in order to make informed decisions when buying and selling equities. These traders are also closely watching volume levels to help gauge activity. Traders are constantly searching for patterns in the charts. There are many different identifiable patterns that traders can look for. Some of these include head and shoulders, triangles, and double tops/bottoms.