Stock Update: Focusing on Shares of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE)

Shares of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) have been seen trading near 52-week highs recently. Investors may be watching how the stock price reacts as it approaches this level. At the time of writing, company shares had recently hit 19.74. At this level, shares are noted trading -6.39% away from the 52-week high mark. Investors will be curious to see if the stock can maintain momentum after breaking the 52-week high or if the level is merely breached and there is a pullback. Traders and investors might have to make the decision whether to lock in current profits, or hold on for a further push higher.

Traders may be using technical analysis to help spot ideal entry and exit points. One idea behind technical analysis is that historical price movement trends have the ability to repeat themselves. Technical analysis involves the use of chart patterns to examine market movements and to help define trends. Trends in the stock market are not always easy to spot. Many chartists will strive to determine whether the trend is up, down, or sideways. After defining a trend, the technical analyst may look to see what type of timeframe the trend encompasses. Some traders will look to identify whether the trend is major or long-term, short-term, or intermediate. Being able to decipher what the data is saying may assist the trader with finding potential entry and exit points on a particular trade. There are many different indicators that can be employed when undertaking technical analysis. Many traders will do numerous chart studies to find out which indicator or indicators tend to project the most relevant trading assistance. Learning how to spot these trends might help the trader develop specific charting skills that will hopefully lead to future market success.

Investors may also be paying close attention to some simple moving average indicators on shares of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). The moving average uses the sum of all of the previous closing prices over a certain time period and divides the result by the number of prices used in the calculation. Many investors will opt to use multiple time periods when examining moving averages. Recently, company shares have been recorded trading -0.46% away from the 20-day moving average. Pushing out to the 50-day, we can see that shares are currently trading 6.85% off of that number. Zooming out to the 200-day moving average, shares have been trading 10.17% away from that value.

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) shares currently have a consensus recommendation of 3.00. This rating uses a scale from 1 to 5. A recommendation of 1 or 2 would represent a consensus Buy. A rating of 4 or 5 would indicate a consensus Sell. A rating of 3 would signify a consensus Hold recommendation. Investors often follow the opinions of sell-side analysts offering target prices on the stock. The consensus target price for the stock is presently $21.43.

With the stock nearing 52-week highs, investors may be trying to project the price action over the next few months. Taking a look back at some historical performance numbers for Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE), we can see that shares are 0.05% over the last week. For the last month, company shares are -0.70%. For the last quarter, the stock has performed 23.68%. Watching recent volatility levels, we can see that shares have been recorded at 0.27% for the week, and 0.56% for the last month. If we look back year-to-date, the stock has performed 27.19%. Over the past full-year, shares have performed -4.87%.

The stock currently has a beta value of 1.02. Beta can be useful to gauge stock price volatility in relation to the broader market. A beta of 1 may show that the stock price moves with the market. A beta under 1 might indicate that the stock is less volatile than the market. A beta over 1 indicates that the stock price is more volatile than the market in theory.

Investors are often dealing with the decision of whether to sell a stock that has been a solid performer or hold on to it for more profit. This can be almost as trying as deciding when to buy a certain stock. Once investors have latched on to a certain stock, they may find it hard to let go. On the flip side, investors may also have to deal with cutting ties with a losing stock. With both scenarios, it may be important for investors to try to keep emotion out of the decision making process. Investors may feel that giving up on a losing stock can be admitting that a mistake was made. No matter what the circumstance, not letting go of a losing stock may lead to poor portfolio performance in the long run. Constantly keeping a close watching on fundamental and technical data can provide important information needed to stay afloat in the equity markets.