Stock Update: Focusing on Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

After a recent check, we can see that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) shares haves been trading near the 52-week high mark. Investors may be watching how shares respond as they reach this level. At the time of writing, company shares had recently hit 20.23. At this level, shares are noted trading -8.96% away from the 52-week high. Investors will be interested to see if the stock can maintain momentum after breaking the 52-week high or if the level is merely breached and there is a pullback. Traders and investors might have to make the decision whether to lock in current profits, or hold on for a further push higher.

When it comes to investing in the stock market, there are many different styles and strategies that can be used. Some investors will want to do all the work themselves to try to adopt a specific plan all their own. Others will attempt to replicate strategies that have worked for others in the past. Of course, there is no sure bet strategy that will produce instant investing success. Taking the time to study all the different investing methods may be useful for some, but not as helpful for others. What worked in the past may not work again in the future. Investors will often need to decide how much risk they are willing to take on when investing in stocks. Once the risk appetite is figured out, they may want to decide how much and how aggressive they want to invest.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) shares currently have a consensus recommendation of 2.20. This rating uses a scale from 1 to 5. A recommendation of 1 or 2 would represent a consensus Buy. A rating of 4 or 5 would indicate a consensus Sell. A rating of 3 would signify a consensus Hold recommendation. Investors often follow the opinions of sell-side analysts offering target prices on the stock. The consensus target price for the stock is presently $21.25. The stock currently has a beta value of 0.32. Beta can be useful to gauge stock price volatility in relation to the broader market. A beta of 1 may show that the stock price moves with the market. A beta under 1 might indicate that the stock is less volatile than the market. A beta over 1 indicates that the stock price is more volatile than the market in theory.

With the stock nearing 52-week highs, investors may be trying to project the price action over the next few months. Taking a look back at some historical performance numbers for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN), we can see that shares are 7.09% over the last week. For the last month, company shares are 26.83%. For the last quarter, the stock has performed 1.61%. Watching recent volatility levels, we can see that shares have been recorded at 2.90% for the week, and 3.19% for the last month. If we look back year-to-date, the stock has performed 13.08%. Over the past full-year, shares have performed 8.88%.

Investors may also be paying close attention to some simple moving average indicators on shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). The moving average uses the sum of all of the previous closing prices over a certain time period and divides the result by the number of prices used in the calculation. Many investors will opt to use multiple time periods when examining moving averages. Recently, company shares have been recorded trading 17.51% away from the 20-day moving average. Pushing out to the 50-day, we can see that shares are currently trading 16.75% off of that number. Zooming out to the 200-day moving average, shares have been trading 6.57% away from that value.

As we move closer towards the end of the year, investors might be looking over the portfolio and trying to see what has been working and what hasn’t been. Investors may be studying the most recent earnings reports of stocks they own in order to make sure that everything is still in order. Active investors might be double checking the portfolio to make sure that it is properly diversified. There might be a few adjustments that need to be made in order to keep the holdings balanced. Of course, nobody can say for sure which way the momentum will shift over the next couple of quarters, but being prepared for any situation is generally considered to be a good idea.