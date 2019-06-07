Stock Under the Microscope: Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Investors may be taking a closer look at shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Sometimes the stock market can be frustrating, even for the most experienced investors. Even when a stock looks good and results are meeting expectations, the market may decide to shift otherwise. This may lead to feelings of uncertainty and cause some second guessing. Investors may be following historical price data to gain some further insight on where the stock has been and where it may be headed. After a recent look, the stock has been seen trading near the $21.66 mark. Looking back over the past 4 weeks, shares have moved 1.83%. Over the last 5 days, the stock has seen a change of -2.17%. Looking at the last 12 week period, we note that the stock has moved -3.99%. Since the beginning of the calendar year, we note that shares have changed 17.27%. Investors will often track the current stock price relative to its 52-week high and low levels. The 52-week high is currently 25.23, and the 52-week low is resting at 17.79. When shares are trading near the 52-week high or 52-week low, investors may narrow the focus to see if there will be breakout.

Tracking the current quarter consensus EPS estimate for Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL), we have noted that the number is currently 0.11. This estimate is using 3 contributing analysts polled by Zacks Research. For the last quarter, the company posted a quarterly EPS of 0.16. Sell-side Wall Street analysts study companies and provide their opinions of where the stock might be going in the future. A lot of weight is given to analyst estimates, and earnings beats or misses revolve around these predictions. Sometimes these estimates are very close to the actual, and other times they are not. When a company announces actual earnings results, a large surprise factor can result in increased volatility. If a company beats estimates and posts a positive earnings surprise, the stock may see a near-term bump in price. On the flip side, a negative surprise may move the stock lower. Based on the unknown, many investors may choose to trade with caution around earnings releases.

Analysts have set a target price on shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). The current consensus price target is $25.29. Wall Street analysts often provide price target projections on stocks that they cover. Price target projections can be created using a wide variety of methods. Many investors will closely track stock target prices, especially when analysts make updates. A thorough research report will generally offer detailed reasoning for a certain target projection. Some investors may watch sell-side targets very closely and use the information to help with their own stock research.

Sell-side analysts have the capability of providing stock ratings for companies that they cover. According to analysts polled by Zacks Research, the current average broker rating on shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) is 2.5. This average rating includes analysts who have offered Sell, Buy and Hold ratings on the stock. This rating falls on a numeric scale from 1 to 5. A score of 1 would indicate a Buy recommendation, and a score of 5 would represent a Sell recommendation. Out of all the analysts offering ratings, 3 have pegged the stock a Strong Buy or Buy, based on data provided by Zacks Research.

